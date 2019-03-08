Advanced search

Chatteris man wins award for being 'significant asset' in the development of Littleport Academy

PUBLISHED: 10:38 02 June 2019

Photograph showing ICWCI President Gilly Carr FICWCI (left) presenting David Bristow FICWCI with his award (right)

Photograph showing ICWCI President Gilly Carr FICWCI (left) presenting David Bristow FICWCI with his award (right)

A Chatteris man won an award for his involvement in building Littleport Academy.

David Bristow received the Rex S. Reynolds Memorial Award at the 15th Institute of Clerks of Works and Construction Inspectorate (ICWCI) awards.

With 13 shortlisted nominees from the UK and Ireland, a team of senior members of the ICWCI visited and judged David's project.

Meredith Whilden, chairman of the judging panel, said: "This award goes to someone who only accepts the very highest quality which was fully evident when the judges visited the project.

"David was fully involved throughout the duration of the build, due to the great variety of end user requirements.

"He has been a significant asset to the project, bringing with him his excellent attention to detail and considerable knowledge of all aspects of construction.

"A three storey school with attached community sports complex was constructed; accurate detailing and clean lines make for a very bright and pleasant building of exceptional quality and in a contemporary design."

