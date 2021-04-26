Published: 2:59 PM April 26, 2021 Updated: 3:00 PM April 26, 2021

Ex-BBC Inside Out presenter David Whiteley will replace Jonathan Wills at ITV News Anglia, joining Becky Jago in the studio. - Credit: Twitter/@DavidWhiteleyTV

Former BBC Inside Out presenter David Whiteley is joining Becky Jago to host ITV News Anglia, replacing Jonathan Wills after 13 years on-screen.

ITV Anglia can be viewed across the East of England and regularly features news from in and around Fenland and Cambridgeshire, broadcast from its Norwich studio.

Much-loved local TV duo Becky and Jonathan will now split as Wills moves to Jersey to present ITV News Channel from the late spring.

Jonathan Wills with Becky Jago on set at ITV News Anglia. - Credit: Twitter/@JWillsITV

Taking his place in the Anglia region, ex-BBC presenter David Whiteley says he is “absolutely thrilled” to be joining the ITV News Anglia team.

He said: “When I first started out in broadcasting, I always wanted to work for ITV, and now I have the privilege of co-hosting the evening news programme with Becky.

You may also want to watch:

“ITV News Anglia has an amazing track record of engaging with the audience across the East of England and I'm very excited to be part of the team.”

He started his journalism career in 1995, working on local radio in Essex before making the move to BBC radio and television.

He was a reporter on ‘The One Show’ and presented the popular BBC Radio Norfolk ‘Treasure Quest’ programme for four years.

As a lifelong Star Wars fan, David produced and presented an award-winning feature-length documentary about the film series called ‘The Galaxy That Britain Built’ that was broadcast on BBC Four and BBC World.

Becky Jago said: “I'm so pleased David is joining the ITV News Anglia team!

Becky Jago filming ITV News Anglia. - Credit: Twitter/@beckyjagoitv

“Our paths have crossed over the years, and his big personality and warmth will fit in perfectly.

“As a local Suffolk girl, it makes geographical sense to be seated next to a local Essex boy!

“I'm very much looking forward to introducing him to our viewers who I know will welcome him to the Anglia family.”

Mike Talbot, ITV Anglia’s head of news, said: “Of course we’re sorry to be saying farewell to Jonathan, but we’re all delighted that his place will be taken by someone else familiar to viewers in the East of England.

“David knows this part of the world so well and comes to us with great journalistic experience, an evident love of the region and a track record of connecting to everyone here.”

David Whiteley will appear on ITV News Anglia from the late spring.