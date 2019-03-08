Advanced search

Controversial Snowley Park development at Whittlesey - now called Buttercross - approaches the final hurdle with 'topping out' ceremony

PUBLISHED: 11:31 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 30 September 2019

Construction staff at David Wilson Homes’ Buttercross Park development are celebrating the end of an era in Whittlesey with a ‘topping out’ ceremony as the roof tiles are being added to the final home.Site manager Craig Gillies with labourer Lee Barnett. Picture; DAVID WILSON HOMES

Construction staff at David Wilson Homes' Buttercross Park development are celebrating the end of an era in Whittlesey with a 'topping out' ceremony as the roof tiles are being added to the final home.Site manager Craig Gillies with labourer Lee Barnett. Picture; DAVID WILSON HOMES

Archant

It took some years to get there - and not without controversy -but the 150 homes development at Snowley Park, Whittlesey, is almost complete.

Construction staff at David Wilson Homes’ Buttercross Park development are celebrating the end of an era in Whittlesey with a ‘topping out’ ceremony as the roof tiles are being added to the final home.Site manager Craig Gillies with labourer Lee Barnett and bricklayer Raf Insalata. Picture; DAVID WILSON HOMESConstruction staff at David Wilson Homes’ Buttercross Park development are celebrating the end of an era in Whittlesey with a ‘topping out’ ceremony as the roof tiles are being added to the final home.Site manager Craig Gillies with labourer Lee Barnett and bricklayer Raf Insalata. Picture; DAVID WILSON HOMES

Construction staff at David Wilson Homes' celebrated what they termed "the end of an era" with a 'topping out' ceremony as the roof tiles were being added to the final home.

Re-named Buttercross Park, the company that built it - part of Barratt Development plc- say it has proven "proven extremely popular" with homebuyers since construction first began in 2016.

You may also want to watch:

Prior to that was the battle for planning permission with many councillors in Whittlesey up in arms when, in 2014, Fenland District Council's planning committee approved Gladman's application for up to 150 homes to be built on land north of Snowley Park and Glenfields.

The objection, that it was not in the local plan, was at first rejected but approved on a second application.

Richard Flamson, construction director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: "The topping out ceremony at Buttercross Park was a fantastic way to commemorate our time at the development and celebrate the hard work of everyone who has helped to make this site what it is today."

For anyone interested in securing one of the final remaining homes at Buttercross Park, there are currently four bedroom properties available from £292,995.

Most Read

Cashier attacked - and taken to hospital - as suspected shoplifter smashes up BP garage in March

Cordoned off, the BP garage in Dartford Road, March, where a cashier was attacked by a suspected shoplifter on Sunday. Picture; BEN JOLLEY

‘He was a lovely old boy’ - Tributes at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Motorist seriously injured in two car collision in Wisbech - police hope to find anyone with dash-cam footage

Elm High Road, Wisbech, and the scene of a serious collision on Friday. Do you have dash cam footage of the crash? Norfolk Police would like to hear from you. Picture; GOOGLE

Controversial Snowley Park development at Whittlesey - now called Buttercross - approaches the final hurdle with ‘topping out’ ceremony

Construction staff at David Wilson Homes’ Buttercross Park development are celebrating the end of an era in Whittlesey with a ‘topping out’ ceremony as the roof tiles are being added to the final home.Site manager Craig Gillies with labourer Lee Barnett. Picture; DAVID WILSON HOMES

Most Read

Cashier attacked - and taken to hospital - as suspected shoplifter smashes up BP garage in March

Cordoned off, the BP garage in Dartford Road, March, where a cashier was attacked by a suspected shoplifter on Sunday. Picture; BEN JOLLEY

‘He was a lovely old boy’ - Tributes at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Motorist seriously injured in two car collision in Wisbech - police hope to find anyone with dash-cam footage

Elm High Road, Wisbech, and the scene of a serious collision on Friday. Do you have dash cam footage of the crash? Norfolk Police would like to hear from you. Picture; GOOGLE

Controversial Snowley Park development at Whittlesey - now called Buttercross - approaches the final hurdle with ‘topping out’ ceremony

Construction staff at David Wilson Homes’ Buttercross Park development are celebrating the end of an era in Whittlesey with a ‘topping out’ ceremony as the roof tiles are being added to the final home.Site manager Craig Gillies with labourer Lee Barnett. Picture; DAVID WILSON HOMES

Latest from the Cambs Times

‘He was a lovely old boy’ - Tributes at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop

Cashier attacked - and taken to hospital - as suspected shoplifter smashes up BP garage in March

Cordoned off, the BP garage in Dartford Road, March, where a cashier was attacked by a suspected shoplifter on Sunday. Picture; BEN JOLLEY

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Motorist seriously injured in two car collision in Wisbech - police hope to find anyone with dash-cam footage

Elm High Road, Wisbech, and the scene of a serious collision on Friday. Do you have dash cam footage of the crash? Norfolk Police would like to hear from you. Picture; GOOGLE

Organisers ‘absolutely thrilled’ after successful village flower festival at Fenland church

Parson Drove flower festival attracted a steady number of visitors over the weekend. Carol Summers is with the display Matilda. It was the third successful festival at Emmanuel Church and visitors came from the area. Picture; IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists