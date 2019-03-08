Controversial Snowley Park development at Whittlesey - now called Buttercross - approaches the final hurdle with 'topping out' ceremony

Construction staff at David Wilson Homes' Buttercross Park development are celebrating the end of an era in Whittlesey with a 'topping out' ceremony as the roof tiles are being added to the final home.Site manager Craig Gillies with labourer Lee Barnett. Picture; DAVID WILSON HOMES Archant

It took some years to get there - and not without controversy -but the 150 homes development at Snowley Park, Whittlesey, is almost complete.

Construction staff at David Wilson Homes' celebrated what they termed "the end of an era" with a 'topping out' ceremony as the roof tiles were being added to the final home.

Re-named Buttercross Park, the company that built it - part of Barratt Development plc- say it has proven "proven extremely popular" with homebuyers since construction first began in 2016.

Prior to that was the battle for planning permission with many councillors in Whittlesey up in arms when, in 2014, Fenland District Council's planning committee approved Gladman's application for up to 150 homes to be built on land north of Snowley Park and Glenfields.

The objection, that it was not in the local plan, was at first rejected but approved on a second application.

Richard Flamson, construction director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: "The topping out ceremony at Buttercross Park was a fantastic way to commemorate our time at the development and celebrate the hard work of everyone who has helped to make this site what it is today."

