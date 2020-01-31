NE Cambs MP and Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay takes the train to Sunderland, prepares for Downing Street party and ready to toast departure from Europe

It's not quite a 'bring a bottle' party but expect NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay to pop along to Downing Street tonight with some Elgood's beer.

The MP and Brexit Secretary - enjoying his final moments as minister whilst his department is being wound up - will be with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to celebrate our departure from Europe.

Earlier this week he said he hoped to be in his constituency today "raising a pint "of British beer from my local brewer, Elgood's Brewery".

His plans changed as he's been in Sunderland today with the PM for a cabinet meeting and tonight will be colleagues and pro-Brexiteers for a low key party.

And with the theme being quintessentially British the expectation is he will take along from Fenland beer to the party.

Elgoods beer will certainly not be out of place for a menu that is said to include canapes of shortbread topped with Shropshire blue cheese, filet of lamb, roast beef and Yorkshire pudding and a ploughman's selection of English cheddar and pickle.

"Today is a historic day," said Mr Barclay. "At 11pm this evening the UK will be a sovereign country once again. "Let's move forward as a united country with optimism for the future."

It concludes a busy week for the minister that included a farewell speech to his department staff yesterday.

And a glass of beer with Tim Martin, chairman of Wetherspoons.

