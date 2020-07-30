Advanced search

Deaf man from the Fens becomes a social media hit with face coverings video

PUBLISHED: 16:46 30 July 2020

Godfrey Palmer wanted to show deaf people and those hard of hearing how to communicate with others whilst wearing a face covering, where his video on social media has since gone viral. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE DEAF ASSOCIATION

Godfrey Palmer wanted to show deaf people and those hard of hearing how to communicate with others whilst wearing a face covering, where his video on social media has since gone viral. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE DEAF ASSOCIATION

Archant

A Fenland man who wanted to give tips on how people with hearing difficulties can communicate while wearing a face covering has gone viral on social media.

Godfrey Palmer wanted to show deaf people and those hard of hearing how to communicate with others whilst wearing a face covering, where his video on social media has since gone viral. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE DEAF ASSOCIATIONGodfrey Palmer wanted to show deaf people and those hard of hearing how to communicate with others whilst wearing a face covering, where his video on social media has since gone viral. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE DEAF ASSOCIATION

Godfrey Palmer from March thought he was only showing staff and volunteers at the Cambridgeshire Deaf Association (CDA) how to interact with shop staff using a mobile phone.

However, after the 79-second video was posted on the charity’s Facebook page, it has been viewed more than 89,000 times.

Godfrey, who is deaf and was secretary at March Deaf Club for 30 years, also received plenty of comments thanking him for the advice.

“I was surprised, just so surprised that the video was seen by so many people,” he said.

Godfrey Palmer at the previous Cambs Times office on High Street, March in the 1980s where he used to work as a signwriter. Picture: SUPPLIED/ANDY PALMERGodfrey Palmer at the previous Cambs Times office on High Street, March in the 1980s where he used to work as a signwriter. Picture: SUPPLIED/ANDY PALMER

“I made the video because I thought the advice would help deaf people. That’s all really, but it went boom!”

Andy Palmer, Godfrey’s son and chief executive of the CDA, said: “His idea was to give information to staff and volunteers. I saw it and said ‘can we put it on the charity’s Facebook page?’ He said yes and could not believe his eyes.

“I was ringing him up regularly on how many people saw the video, and he is really thrilled.”

Godfrey, 76, who is also a vice-chair at the CDA, has lived in March all his life and used to be a signwriter for the Cambs Times.

Godfrey Palmer wanted to show deaf people and those hard of hearing how to communicate with others whilst wearing a face covering, where his video on social media has since gone viral. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE DEAF ASSOCIATIONGodfrey Palmer wanted to show deaf people and those hard of hearing how to communicate with others whilst wearing a face covering, where his video on social media has since gone viral. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE DEAF ASSOCIATION

From fax machines to the newest iPhone, Andy said his dad has always been up to date with the latest technology as he continues to help the deaf and hard of hearing communities.

As the government made it compulsory to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops from July 24, Andy has distributed badges and cards across Cambridgeshire for people to wear, in a bid to make life easier after lockdown.

MORE: Chatteris man keeps fit and healthy with Joe Wicks fitness videos thanks to deaf charity

“These can help shop staff know they are dealing with deaf people so they can make it easier to communicate with them,” he said.

Godfrey Palmer wanted to show deaf people and those hard of hearing how to communicate with others whilst wearing a face covering, where his video on social media has since gone viral. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE DEAF ASSOCIATIONGodfrey Palmer wanted to show deaf people and those hard of hearing how to communicate with others whilst wearing a face covering, where his video on social media has since gone viral. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE DEAF ASSOCIATION

“The masks remove a lot of confidence with people and can make it difficult for them, so we are trying our best so they can adjust.

“We all know how good dad is and it’s nice to see a lot of people around the country appreciating his knowledge.

“Just looking at the comments, people have said how helpful it is and you can see it has been useful to a lot of people.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two teenagers released on bail following Wisbech arson attack

Fire crews tackle a blaze at Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, Speculation among residents is that it was deliberate. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Man charged with being two-and-a-half times drink drive limit and kicking police officer in groin after collision

Darius Andrulionis, 40, of Ramnoth Road, Wisbech was arrested in South Drive, March (pictured), on Saturday night (July 25) after a collision between two cars in Badgeney Road, March. He has since been charged with being two-and-a-half times the drink drive limit, driving without a licence and kicking a police officer in the groin. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Do you recognise these men? CCTV images capture a group breaking into Ely House in Wisbech

Do you recognise any of these people? CCTV at Ely House in Wisbech captured the group breaking into the property at 4:30pm on Sunday July 26 2020. Pictures: Sidney Imafidon

Fuel worth £800 stolen in 16 thefts across county including in Chatteris, March and Whittlesey

Fuel worth £800 has been stolen in a spate of 16 thefts across the county - including in Chatteris, March, Whittlesey and Ramsey. Do you recognise these people? Picture: POLICE

Appeal for dashcam footage after cyclist dies in collision

A man who was cycling along Shelford Road, just outside Fulbourn, died following a collision with a silver Vauxhall Corsa at 4.15pm on Friday July 24. Picture: POLICE

Most Read

Two teenagers released on bail following Wisbech arson attack

Fire crews tackle a blaze at Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, Speculation among residents is that it was deliberate. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Man charged with being two-and-a-half times drink drive limit and kicking police officer in groin after collision

Darius Andrulionis, 40, of Ramnoth Road, Wisbech was arrested in South Drive, March (pictured), on Saturday night (July 25) after a collision between two cars in Badgeney Road, March. He has since been charged with being two-and-a-half times the drink drive limit, driving without a licence and kicking a police officer in the groin. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Do you recognise these men? CCTV images capture a group breaking into Ely House in Wisbech

Do you recognise any of these people? CCTV at Ely House in Wisbech captured the group breaking into the property at 4:30pm on Sunday July 26 2020. Pictures: Sidney Imafidon

Fuel worth £800 stolen in 16 thefts across county including in Chatteris, March and Whittlesey

Fuel worth £800 has been stolen in a spate of 16 thefts across the county - including in Chatteris, March, Whittlesey and Ramsey. Do you recognise these people? Picture: POLICE

Appeal for dashcam footage after cyclist dies in collision

A man who was cycling along Shelford Road, just outside Fulbourn, died following a collision with a silver Vauxhall Corsa at 4.15pm on Friday July 24. Picture: POLICE

Latest from the Cambs Times

Deaf man from the Fens becomes a social media hit with face coverings video

Godfrey Palmer wanted to show deaf people and those hard of hearing how to communicate with others whilst wearing a face covering, where his video on social media has since gone viral. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE DEAF ASSOCIATION

Concerns over future funding of affordable housing programme after government questions Combined Authority’s progress

Mayor James Palmer said there is an urgent need for the affordable homes scheme to work across Cambridgeshire. Here he is at the Rayners Green development site in Fordham where the first £100k homes started construction in March. Picture: ARCHANT

Whittlesey bids to keep community spirit alive during lockdown with first ever yard sale

Residents in and around Whittlesey will be taking part in the town’s first ever yard sale to help raise money for charity. Picture: FDC

Top security prison HMP Whitemoor hopes to welcome back visitors for first time since lockdown

HMP Whitemoor officials hope to allow visitors back for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began. Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Council offers free ‘pavement licence’ for more al fresco dining

The Exchange, March, one of those tea rooms and restaurants to be allowed outdoor seating. They are open 7 days a week 11-3 for collection, dine-in and delivery of their lunchtime menu and 5.30pm-10pm for a tapas menu. Their outside seating is ready and indoors is spaced out for social distancing too. Picture; THE EXCHANGE