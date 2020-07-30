Deaf man from the Fens becomes a social media hit with face coverings video

Godfrey Palmer wanted to show deaf people and those hard of hearing how to communicate with others whilst wearing a face covering, where his video on social media has since gone viral.

A Fenland man who wanted to give tips on how people with hearing difficulties can communicate while wearing a face covering has gone viral on social media.

Godfrey Palmer wanted to show deaf people and those hard of hearing how to communicate with others whilst wearing a face covering, where his video on social media has since gone viral.

Godfrey Palmer from March thought he was only showing staff and volunteers at the Cambridgeshire Deaf Association (CDA) how to interact with shop staff using a mobile phone.

However, after the 79-second video was posted on the charity’s Facebook page, it has been viewed more than 89,000 times.

Godfrey, who is deaf and was secretary at March Deaf Club for 30 years, also received plenty of comments thanking him for the advice.

“I was surprised, just so surprised that the video was seen by so many people,” he said.

Godfrey Palmer at the previous Cambs Times office on High Street, March in the 1980s where he used to work as a signwriter.

“I made the video because I thought the advice would help deaf people. That’s all really, but it went boom!”

Andy Palmer, Godfrey’s son and chief executive of the CDA, said: “His idea was to give information to staff and volunteers. I saw it and said ‘can we put it on the charity’s Facebook page?’ He said yes and could not believe his eyes.

“I was ringing him up regularly on how many people saw the video, and he is really thrilled.”

Godfrey, 76, who is also a vice-chair at the CDA, has lived in March all his life and used to be a signwriter for the Cambs Times.

Godfrey Palmer wanted to show deaf people and those hard of hearing how to communicate with others whilst wearing a face covering, where his video on social media has since gone viral.

From fax machines to the newest iPhone, Andy said his dad has always been up to date with the latest technology as he continues to help the deaf and hard of hearing communities.

As the government made it compulsory to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops from July 24, Andy has distributed badges and cards across Cambridgeshire for people to wear, in a bid to make life easier after lockdown.

“These can help shop staff know they are dealing with deaf people so they can make it easier to communicate with them,” he said.

Godfrey Palmer wanted to show deaf people and those hard of hearing how to communicate with others whilst wearing a face covering, where his video on social media has since gone viral.

“The masks remove a lot of confidence with people and can make it difficult for them, so we are trying our best so they can adjust.

“We all know how good dad is and it’s nice to see a lot of people around the country appreciating his knowledge.

“Just looking at the comments, people have said how helpful it is and you can see it has been useful to a lot of people.”