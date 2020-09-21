Man left with ‘distorted’ ankle gets £4,000 compensation from attacker

A Whittlesey man who left an acquaintance with a broken ankle and unable to work after an unprovoked attack in a hotel beer garden has been ordered to pay the victim £4,000 compensation.

Dean Richards, 29, was drinking in the Falcon Hotel in London Street, Whittlesey, on October 22 when a man he had not seen for about 10 years arrived at the bar.

The man politely tried to acknowledge Richards, but this was ignored and he made his way to the beer garden.

Soon afterwards, Richards joined him outside and flicked a lit cigarette at the man’s chest.

When he was challenged about his behaviour he lashed out and punched the victim causing him to fall to the floor.

Richards then grappled with the man, with the victim aware of severe pain in his ankle.

Witnesses separated the pair and helped the victim onto a bar stool where they remarked his ankle looked “distorted”.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment where he underwent surgery to fit metal plates in his ankle.

In police interview Richards, of Victory Avenue, Whittlesey, expressed remorse and said he was ashamed of his actions.

He later admitted a charge of causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

On Friday September 18 at Peterborough Crown Court Richards was sentenced to 21 months in prison, suspended for two years, ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and pay the victim £4,000 compensation.

DC Matthew Marchbank said: “The victim in this case was left with a severely broken ankle which took a considerable amount of time to heal meaning he could not work or walk unaided.

“Although Richards showed remorse for his actions there is absolutely no excuse for violence like this.

“The attack was completely unprovoked and had significant consequences for the victim.”