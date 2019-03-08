Peterborough man scoops a whopping £10k a month for the next 30 years on National Lottery draw

Dean Weymes from Peterborough won £10k a month for the next 30 years on the National Lottery's Set For Life draw, taking part in the game for the first time. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A Peterborough man is celebrating today after scooping £10,000 every month for the next 30 years last week.

Dean Weymes, 24, took part in the Set For Life draw last Monday (July 29) when his Lucky Dip ticket matched five main numbers and one Life Ball.

Dean, who was playing Set For Life for the first time online at national-lottery.co.uk, said he could not believe what he was seeing when he realised he had matched all numbers and a Life Ball and scooped the top prize.

Film and theatre buff Dean said: "It is just incredible.

"I am 24 and I am now literally set for life!

"After discovering my win, I knew exactly what I was going to do next.

"Getting £10k every month allows me to start working through my bucket list.

"I have always wanted to fulfil my dream to become a script writer and this now allows me the freedom to do it.

"I didn't have to give it a second thought - I quit my current role so I can begin to work on the job I have always wanted.

"It is an incredible feeling that I will be getting £10k every month for 30 years - I literally am living the dream!"

Dean, who worked shifts and weekends in the transport team at Amazon before the win, added: "I studied screen writing at university as this has always been a passion of mine but I have never been able to do anything with this.

"It was always my dream to become a script writer.

"I love films and the theatre and now I can do something with this!

"I can turn my passion into a job, something I never thought I could do!"

Dean says at the top of his bucket list is a hot air balloon ride and a tandem sky dive.

"I cannot actually believe that I am really going to be able to do these things - and do them right now!

"Everything still seems quite unreal - the news really is still sinking in."

Dean, who currently lives with his sister, Sarah, who introduced him to Set For Life, says a deposit for a home of his own is also high on the priority list, together with a family trip to Disneyland.

He said: "I have a trip already booked for Disneyland Paris with my sister, brother in law and nephew, and this win will mean lots of extra spending money!

"I am now worry free for the rest of my life!"

Dean bought his winning Set For Life ticket online at www.national-lottery.co.uk, His winning numbers were: 18,21,23,34,39 and the Life Ball, 3.

Set For Life from The National Lottery costs £1.50 per line to play.

Draws take place every Monday and Thursday and the top prize is £10k every month for 30 years.

The National Lottery changes the lives of winners like Dean as well as communities across the UK - players raise, on average, around £30m for National Lottery-funded projects every week across the arts, sports, heritage, health, education, environment, charity and voluntary sectors.

For more information on National Lottery funding, visit www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk.