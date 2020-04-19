‘Proud, determined and a born leader - a nurse, NHS manager, soldier, trade unionist and local politician’ MP’s tribute to his father who died today

Alan Bristow, Fenland and Whttlesey councillor, whose death was announced today/ Archant

Whittlesey town and district councillor Alan Bristow died early today.

Alan Bristow, Fenland and Whttlesey councillor, whose death was announced today. Pictured with Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister. Alan Bristow, Fenland and Whttlesey councillor, whose death was announced today. Pictured with Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister.

His death was announced in a brief social media post by his son Paul, the recently elected MP for Peterborough.

“At 5.30 this morning Alan Bristow died from an aggressive brain tumour,” wrote Paul. “He was a much- loved husband, father and grandfather.

“Proud, determined and a born leader - a nurse, NHS manager, soldier, trade unionist and latterly a local politician.

“He’ll be sorely missed. RIP 1942-2020.”

Paul Bristow (left) with dad Alan (centre) and MP Steve Barclay. The photo was taken by Mr Barclay's team on the day Bristow senior won a seat on Fenland Council.. Picture; STEVE BARCLAY TWITTER Paul Bristow (left) with dad Alan (centre) and MP Steve Barclay. The photo was taken by Mr Barclay's team on the day Bristow senior won a seat on Fenland Council.. Picture; STEVE BARCLAY TWITTER

Paul was on hand to see his father win a seat on Fenland District Council in 2019; Alan had to wait until December 2020 to see his son win a seat in Parliament,

Cllr Kay Mayor, chairman of Fenland Council, wrote: “So very sorry to read this post Paul.

“Alan was a great ally in all things, and I will miss him deeply. My very sincere condolences to you all.”

Former Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson wrote: “Alan was a decent, loyal, hard-working guy who went the extra mile to help with cheerful good humour.

“He was also public spirited and civic minded and loved Whittlesey and Peterborough and I know he was hugely proud of Paul’s achievement of his ambition to be elected to Parliament. He will be much missed”.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Mayor Jams Palmer told Paul: “Your father was a fine man, passionate about where he lived and very proud of his family. I will miss him”

Labour’s Jess Hibbert said: “Really sorry to hear Alan Bristow has passed away this morning.

“Despite our political differences our electoral contests were always courteous and good humoured.

“He always had the best interests of our town at heart”

