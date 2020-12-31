Take a look back at our favourite Cambs Times front pages over the last decade

Take a look back at some of our favourite front pages from the Cambs Times between 2009 and 2019. Picture: Archant/Archive Archant/Archive

It's been a decade of hard and humorous news at the Cambs Times - take a look back at some of our favourite front page splashes.

The Cambs Times in 2009. The Cambs Times in 2009.

In 2009 we revealed the digital plans for the Neale-Wade Community College, now academy, upgrades as it was set for a 21st century transformation.

The Cambs Times in 2010. The Cambs Times in 2010.

In 2010 the office was full of in-spire-ation as we covered the re-building process of St Mary's Church in March after it burnt down.

The Cambs Times in 2011. The Cambs Times in 2011.

In 2011 it was a fight to the finish as we exclusively covered a Chatteris nightclub's £100,000 battle for compensation from Fenland District Council.

The Cambs Times in 2012. The Cambs Times in 2012.

In 2012 the focus was on hundreds of new homes set to be built in the Fens by Roddons Housing Association in the New Year.

The Cambs Times in 2013. The Cambs Times in 2013.

In 2013 we followed and publicised a safety campaign by Phil Yates, the father of an 18-year-old girl who died after her car plunged into a Fen river.

The Cambs Times in 2014. The Cambs Times in 2014.

In 2014 was a colourful poster-style front featuring a picture of Father Christmas flying into the Fens after jumping from a plane above RSPCA Block Fen.

The Cambs Times in 2015. The Cambs Times in 2015.

In 2015 we exposed a former Chatteris and Ely footballer who was jailed for three years after being found guilty of a £70,000 fraud.

The Cambs Times in 2016. The Cambs Times in 2016.

In 2016 we covered March hero Bartosz Alichper, aka Barty, who each year puts on a free Christmas dinner for those who may otherwise be on their own.

The Cambs Times in 2017. The Cambs Times in 2017.

In 2017 we covered the story of a 17-year-old student from Chatteris who tried to save a man's life but couldn't due to a faulty defibrillator.

The Cambs Times in 2018. The Cambs Times in 2018.

In 2018 we carried another poster-style front, this time in tribute to a 92-year-old veteran who died a day after being discharged from hospital.

The Cambs Times in 2019. The Cambs Times in 2019.

Finally in 2019 we exclusively revealed the reason why former PCC Jason Ablewhite quit his £85,000-a-year elected post in November.