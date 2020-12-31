Take a look back at our favourite Cambs Times front pages over the last decade
PUBLISHED: 12:03 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 31 December 2019
Archant/Archive
It's been a decade of hard and humorous news at the Cambs Times - take a look back at some of our favourite front page splashes.
In 2009 we revealed the digital plans for the Neale-Wade Community College, now academy, upgrades as it was set for a 21st century transformation.
In 2010 the office was full of in-spire-ation as we covered the re-building process of St Mary's Church in March after it burnt down.
In 2011 it was a fight to the finish as we exclusively covered a Chatteris nightclub's £100,000 battle for compensation from Fenland District Council.
In 2012 the focus was on hundreds of new homes set to be built in the Fens by Roddons Housing Association in the New Year.
In 2013 we followed and publicised a safety campaign by Phil Yates, the father of an 18-year-old girl who died after her car plunged into a Fen river.
In 2014 was a colourful poster-style front featuring a picture of Father Christmas flying into the Fens after jumping from a plane above RSPCA Block Fen.
In 2015 we exposed a former Chatteris and Ely footballer who was jailed for three years after being found guilty of a £70,000 fraud.
In 2016 we covered March hero Bartosz Alichper, aka Barty, who each year puts on a free Christmas dinner for those who may otherwise be on their own.
In 2017 we covered the story of a 17-year-old student from Chatteris who tried to save a man's life but couldn't due to a faulty defibrillator.
In 2018 we carried another poster-style front, this time in tribute to a 92-year-old veteran who died a day after being discharged from hospital.
Finally in 2019 we exclusively revealed the reason why former PCC Jason Ablewhite quit his £85,000-a-year elected post in November.