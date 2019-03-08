Phew! Police say there's no risk to the public after underground wire exploded on Deerfield Road in March - cutting residents' power

The scene on Deerfield Road in March on Tuesday, August 20 following reports of two underground explosions. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Police have assured members of the public that Deerfield Road is now safe following an underground explosion.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The scene on Deerfield Road in March on Tuesday, August 20 following reports of two underground explosions. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT The scene on Deerfield Road in March on Tuesday, August 20 following reports of two underground explosions. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Officers, along with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, were called to the street in March at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, August 20.

At the time, people were instructed by police to avoid the area and residents were warned to stay inside their homes as a precaution.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police confirmed they were called to "what has been descried as two small explosions underground".

The scene on Deerfield Road in March on Tuesday, August 20 following reports of two underground explosions. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT The scene on Deerfield Road in March on Tuesday, August 20 following reports of two underground explosions. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

They said: "The underground fire didn't pose any harm or risk to anybody and it was all being dealt with. We were on scene alone with fire and the electrical company."

They later left the scene as the electric board dug up the road and pavement to find the exploded wire.

Melissa Davis, Deerfield resident, said: "It was outside my house, it was an electric explosion under the ground.

"They [electric board] have dug up the pavement and showed my partner last night that a wire had exploded. All is fine now just no pavement left outside my house."