Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Phew! Police say there's no risk to the public after underground wire exploded on Deerfield Road in March - cutting residents' power

PUBLISHED: 13:05 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:08 21 August 2019

The scene on Deerfield Road in March on Tuesday, August 20 following reports of two underground explosions. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

The scene on Deerfield Road in March on Tuesday, August 20 following reports of two underground explosions. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Police have assured members of the public that Deerfield Road is now safe following an underground explosion.

The scene on Deerfield Road in March on Tuesday, August 20 following reports of two underground explosions. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTThe scene on Deerfield Road in March on Tuesday, August 20 following reports of two underground explosions. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Officers, along with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, were called to the street in March at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, August 20.

At the time, people were instructed by police to avoid the area and residents were warned to stay inside their homes as a precaution.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police confirmed they were called to "what has been descried as two small explosions underground".

The scene on Deerfield Road in March on Tuesday, August 20 following reports of two underground explosions. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTThe scene on Deerfield Road in March on Tuesday, August 20 following reports of two underground explosions. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

They said: "The underground fire didn't pose any harm or risk to anybody and it was all being dealt with. We were on scene alone with fire and the electrical company."

They later left the scene as the electric board dug up the road and pavement to find the exploded wire.

Melissa Davis, Deerfield resident, said: "It was outside my house, it was an electric explosion under the ground.

"They [electric board] have dug up the pavement and showed my partner last night that a wire had exploded. All is fine now just no pavement left outside my house."

Most Read

Underground electrical fire suspected in March as police urge residents in nearby homes to stay inside

Emergency services at scene of suspected undeground electrical fire in March. : ARCHANT

Ten years behind bars for Chatteris teenager who brutally attacked ‘well-liked and vulnerable’ Speedy

Michael Cocksedge, of Treeway, Chatteris (inset left), has been jailed for ten years for assaulting �well-liked and vulnerable� Robet Lea, also known as Speedy (pictured), who will likely never be able to live independently again. Picture: Supplied / Cambridgeshire Police

Residents warned to stay inside and homes left without power after suspected underground electrical fire breaks out on March street

Emergency services on scene at a suspected underground electrical fire on Deerfield Road in March. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Car found on fire in Doddington ditch was ‘stolen and then burnt out’

This car was found on fire in a ditch in Doddington overnight on Saturday (August 17). Cambs Fire say it was an ‘accidental’ incident but the owner of the vehicle says it was stolen and then burnt out. Picture: AMY SATT.

‘Heights don’t bother me, so I thought I’d go for it’: Chatteris mum Katrina to fly from the sky in aid of children’s charity

Katrina Harrison (left) along with friends Nicola Norman (second from right) and Angela Brady (far right) after raising money from the Easter Fair fundraiser in aid of The Sick Children's Trust in 2016. Picture: KATRINA HARRISON

Most Read

Underground electrical fire suspected in March as police urge residents in nearby homes to stay inside

Emergency services at scene of suspected undeground electrical fire in March. : ARCHANT

Ten years behind bars for Chatteris teenager who brutally attacked ‘well-liked and vulnerable’ Speedy

Michael Cocksedge, of Treeway, Chatteris (inset left), has been jailed for ten years for assaulting �well-liked and vulnerable� Robet Lea, also known as Speedy (pictured), who will likely never be able to live independently again. Picture: Supplied / Cambridgeshire Police

Residents warned to stay inside and homes left without power after suspected underground electrical fire breaks out on March street

Emergency services on scene at a suspected underground electrical fire on Deerfield Road in March. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Car found on fire in Doddington ditch was ‘stolen and then burnt out’

This car was found on fire in a ditch in Doddington overnight on Saturday (August 17). Cambs Fire say it was an ‘accidental’ incident but the owner of the vehicle says it was stolen and then burnt out. Picture: AMY SATT.

‘Heights don’t bother me, so I thought I’d go for it’: Chatteris mum Katrina to fly from the sky in aid of children’s charity

Katrina Harrison (left) along with friends Nicola Norman (second from right) and Angela Brady (far right) after raising money from the Easter Fair fundraiser in aid of The Sick Children's Trust in 2016. Picture: KATRINA HARRISON

Latest from the Cambs Times

Phew! Police say there’s no risk to the public after underground wire exploded on Deerfield Road in March – cutting residents’ power

The scene on Deerfield Road in March on Tuesday, August 20 following reports of two underground explosions. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Filming gets underway in March as new video aims to put teenage domestic violence into the spotlight to raise awareness around the issue

On location at Club Q in March for filming of new video putting teenage domestic violence in the spotlight. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Mayor Palmer submits £264m A10 bid - fingers crossed this could signal the beginning of the end for nightmare travel between Ely and Cambridge

Mayor James Palmer who has submitted a £264m bid on behalf of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to start work on dualling of the A10 between Ely and Cambridge. Picture; RMG

Police in Cambridgeshire ask the question to residents: Should all officers on the front line be armed with Tasers?

What do you think? Should all police officers on the front line in Cambridgeshire be equipped with Tasers? Picture: Cambs Cops / PA Wire / PA Archive

Driver taken to hospital after car ends up in ditch on A141 at Wimblington

A driver was taken to hospital after their car ended up in a ditch on the A141 at Wimblington this morning (Wednesday August 21). Picture: ROB SHAW.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists