Phew! Police say there's no risk to the public after underground wire exploded on Deerfield Road in March - cutting residents' power
PUBLISHED: 13:05 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:08 21 August 2019
Harry Rutter / ARCHANT
Police have assured members of the public that Deerfield Road is now safe following an underground explosion.
Officers, along with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, were called to the street in March at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, August 20.
At the time, people were instructed by police to avoid the area and residents were warned to stay inside their homes as a precaution.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police confirmed they were called to "what has been descried as two small explosions underground".
They said: "The underground fire didn't pose any harm or risk to anybody and it was all being dealt with. We were on scene alone with fire and the electrical company."
They later left the scene as the electric board dug up the road and pavement to find the exploded wire.
Melissa Davis, Deerfield resident, said: "It was outside my house, it was an electric explosion under the ground.
"They [electric board] have dug up the pavement and showed my partner last night that a wire had exploded. All is fine now just no pavement left outside my house."