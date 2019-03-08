Advanced search

Video

Drivers ignore 'road closed' signs at Wash Road, Welney, and battle through flooded road - but for how much longer dare they?

PUBLISHED: 11:37 13 November 2019

Hundreds of motorists ignored 'road closed' signs at Welney today as the barriers went up to warn of the Welney Wash Road being flooded. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Hundreds of motorists ignored 'road closed' signs at Welney today as the barriers went up to warn of the Welney Wash Road being flooded. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Archant

Hundreds of drivers defied 'road closed' signs and drove through flood water to continue crossing the A1101 Wash Road/Welney Causeway today.

Motorists defying road closed signs at Welney on the A1101 today, The road is only jiust passable. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHYMotorists defying road closed signs at Welney on the A1101 today, The road is only jiust passable. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

With the water levels rising, Norfolk County Council authorised closure of the road but the signs are being ignored - and at the Welney village end the barrier was shifted.

Villagers in Welney are divided over how the closure will affect them, with one posting to a local Facebook page that "it is not a major obstacle, in my opinion, to getting around."

She said getting to Cambridge takes an extra 7-10 minutes and Ely an extra 15-20 minutes.

"It is Littleport, an extra 25-30 minutes, that is the issue," she said.

However another villager who works in Cambridge posted that "I need to leave at least 45 minutes earlier than usual when the road is flooded because of the additional traffic".

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: "Due to the recent heavy rainfall we have seen high river levels across East Anglia.

"With more rain forecast for the coming days it's likely that more flood water will be going in to the Ouse Washes Flood Storage Reservoir and on to the A1101 Wash Road/Welney Causeway."

The spokeperson added: "People who may be affected are advised to check the nearby electronic signage which will update drivers of the current water levels on the road.

"Drivers are urged to stay safe and not drive through flood water. Just 30cm of flood water can move a car."

You can keep up to date with Flood Alerts and Warnings for your area via the website flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk

Most Read

Warning: Flooding at Welney is expected at any moment

Flooding imminent on the Welney Wash Road - Environment Agency officials are noting the rise in water levels which could lead shortly to the road being closed to motorists. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Car crash in March - police are on the scene

Three-car crash in Station Road, March, has held up traffic this evening (November 11). Picture: SUPPLIED

Here’s why Cambridgeshire PCCC Jason Ablewhite quit his £85,000 a year job and why he faces a police inquiry

Out suddenly, the £85,000 a year police commissioner for Cambridgeshire Jason Ablewhite has quit. He was forced out following revelations of social media exchanges that were brought to the attention of Cambridgeshire Police and now subject to an inquiry. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

The Rise and Fall of police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite who quit his £85,000 year post today

Police Crime Commissioner elections. Elected PCC Jason Ablewhite, Soham, Rosspeers Sports Centre, 06/05/2016 Picture by Terry Harris.

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite resigns

Jason Ablewhite, police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire, has resigned. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Warning: Flooding at Welney is expected at any moment

Flooding imminent on the Welney Wash Road - Environment Agency officials are noting the rise in water levels which could lead shortly to the road being closed to motorists. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Car crash in March - police are on the scene

Three-car crash in Station Road, March, has held up traffic this evening (November 11). Picture: SUPPLIED

Here’s why Cambridgeshire PCCC Jason Ablewhite quit his £85,000 a year job and why he faces a police inquiry

Out suddenly, the £85,000 a year police commissioner for Cambridgeshire Jason Ablewhite has quit. He was forced out following revelations of social media exchanges that were brought to the attention of Cambridgeshire Police and now subject to an inquiry. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

The Rise and Fall of police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite who quit his £85,000 year post today

Police Crime Commissioner elections. Elected PCC Jason Ablewhite, Soham, Rosspeers Sports Centre, 06/05/2016 Picture by Terry Harris.

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite resigns

Jason Ablewhite, police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire, has resigned. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Cambs Times

Drivers ignore ‘road closed’ signs at Wash Road, Welney, and battle through flooded road - but for how much longer dare they?

Hundreds of motorists ignored 'road closed' signs at Welney today as the barriers went up to warn of the Welney Wash Road being flooded. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Man who terrorised Whittlesey grandmother for money and stole from his brother escapes jail

Man who terrorised Whittlesey grandmother for money and stole from his brother escapes jail. Picture: ARCHANT

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Whittlesey Athletic are bouncing with confidence after impressive home displays in United Counties League

James Hill-Seekings scored Whittlesey Athletic's first goal in their 2-1 win over Raunds Town on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

Fenland District Council reviews contract working with private environmental enforcement

The enforcement officers hired by Fenland Council to try and keep the steets clean. Picture: Archant

Here’s why Cambridgeshire PCCC Jason Ablewhite quit his £85,000 a year job and why he faces a police inquiry

Out suddenly, the £85,000 a year police commissioner for Cambridgeshire Jason Ablewhite has quit. He was forced out following revelations of social media exchanges that were brought to the attention of Cambridgeshire Police and now subject to an inquiry. Picture; TERRY HARRIS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists