Advanced search

Updated

Train delays across the Fens ended after fatal incident between March and Whittlesey

PUBLISHED: 12:04 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 14 September 2020

Train delays caused by a fatal incident between March and Whittlesey are now over, Greater Anglia has confirmed. Picture: Archant

Train delays caused by a fatal incident between March and Whittlesey are now over, Greater Anglia has confirmed. Picture: Archant

Archant

Train delays across Cambridgeshire caused by a fatal incident on the tracks in March have now ended, Greater Anglia have confirmed.

British Transport Police were called to the line between March and Whittlesey this morning at around 7am after reports of a casualty on the tracks.

A spokesperson said: “Paramedics also attended but a person has sadly been pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are now working to identify the person and establish the full circumstances behind their death.”

Services across the region – including March, Whittlesey, Ely and Peterborough – were amongst those affected until around 11.30am.

Greater Anglia tweeted: “Disruption caused by the emergency services dealing with an incident earlier today between March and Whittlesea has now ended

“Train services running through these stations are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 12pm.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Person pronounced dead after being struck by commuter train in Fens

A person has died after being struck by a train in March. Picture: Archant

Morning trains cancelled due to ‘emergency services dealing with an incident’

Some commuter trains have been cancelled in the Fens due to an emergency incident between March and Whittlesey. Picture: Google Maps

Three arrests after police ‘sting’ hare coursing suspects following 32 mile pursuit across Cambridgeshire

Police conducted a 32-mile pursuit starting at Holme at around 1600 on Saturday to Chittering before stopping a Grand Cherokee that ended up in a ditch after itt was stung at 17:00 hours. Three arrests were made and a dog was taken into care. Picture; POLICE/GOOGLE

Train delays across the Fens ended after fatal incident between March and Whittlesey

Train delays caused by a fatal incident between March and Whittlesey are now over, Greater Anglia has confirmed. Picture: Archant

Gotcha! Police seize suspected hare-coursers car whilst the occupants stopped off at Fenland garage

This vehicle (LEFT) was seized by police on suspicion of being used for illegal hare coursing when it stopped off at a garage ijn Chatteris. It followed a day of action last week by police from Cambridgeshire and Essex to tackle hare coursing (RIGHT) Picture; CAMBS COPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Person pronounced dead after being struck by commuter train in Fens

A person has died after being struck by a train in March. Picture: Archant

Morning trains cancelled due to ‘emergency services dealing with an incident’

Some commuter trains have been cancelled in the Fens due to an emergency incident between March and Whittlesey. Picture: Google Maps

Three arrests after police ‘sting’ hare coursing suspects following 32 mile pursuit across Cambridgeshire

Police conducted a 32-mile pursuit starting at Holme at around 1600 on Saturday to Chittering before stopping a Grand Cherokee that ended up in a ditch after itt was stung at 17:00 hours. Three arrests were made and a dog was taken into care. Picture; POLICE/GOOGLE

Train delays across the Fens ended after fatal incident between March and Whittlesey

Train delays caused by a fatal incident between March and Whittlesey are now over, Greater Anglia has confirmed. Picture: Archant

Gotcha! Police seize suspected hare-coursers car whilst the occupants stopped off at Fenland garage

This vehicle (LEFT) was seized by police on suspicion of being used for illegal hare coursing when it stopped off at a garage ijn Chatteris. It followed a day of action last week by police from Cambridgeshire and Essex to tackle hare coursing (RIGHT) Picture; CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Person pronounced dead after being struck by commuter train in Fens

A person has died after being struck by a train in March. Picture: Archant

Chatteris Bowls Club end enjoyable season with finals competitions

Chatteris Town Bowls Club held their end-of-season finals weekend with coronavirus restrictions in place. Picture: CHATTERIS TOWN BOWLS CLUB

Public tip-off leads to knife possession charge for 21-year-old spotted in town

Jack Banyard aged 21 is charged with carrying a knife in Broad Street, March. Picture: Google Maps

‘Brave’ Maggie on the road to recovery thanks to donations from ‘wonderful supporters’

Brave Maggie is doing incredibly well on three legs thanks to the care of RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre and supporters who donated dressings to aid her recovery. Picture: RSPCA BLOCK FEN/FACEBOOK

Train delays across the Fens ended after fatal incident between March and Whittlesey

Train delays caused by a fatal incident between March and Whittlesey are now over, Greater Anglia has confirmed. Picture: Archant