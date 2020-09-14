Train delays across the Fens ended after fatal incident between March and Whittlesey

Train delays caused by a fatal incident between March and Whittlesey are now over, Greater Anglia has confirmed. Picture: Archant Archant

Train delays across Cambridgeshire caused by a fatal incident on the tracks in March have now ended, Greater Anglia have confirmed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

British Transport Police were called to the line between March and Whittlesey this morning at around 7am after reports of a casualty on the tracks.

A spokesperson said: “Paramedics also attended but a person has sadly been pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are now working to identify the person and establish the full circumstances behind their death.”

Services across the region – including March, Whittlesey, Ely and Peterborough – were amongst those affected until around 11.30am.

Greater Anglia tweeted: “Disruption caused by the emergency services dealing with an incident earlier today between March and Whittlesea has now ended

“Train services running through these stations are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 12pm.”