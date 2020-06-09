Delays to new Chatteris primary school

Project delays mean children joining the brand new primary school at Cromwell Community College will initially be taught in mobile classrooms.

Children joining the new Chatteris primary school at Cromwell Community College will be taught in mobile classrooms until the project is completed.

When complete, Cromwell Community College will become the first state-funded school in Cambridgeshire to offer an all through education from four to 18 years.

Delays with building the facilities means the initial intake of reception class children are expected to need the temporary facilities until January 2021.

Cambridgeshire County Council has submitted a retrospective planning application for the mobile classroom, which includes two main classrooms, boys’ and girls’ toilets, and entrance lobby and two store cupboards.

The application’s Planning Statement said: “Without this additional classroom provision there will not be sufficient space to accommodate pupils forecast to start the upcoming academic year.”

A Cambridgeshire County Council spokeswoman said around 30 children are expected in the Reception class in September.

The new primary school is being built in the grounds of Cromwell Community College in Chatteris.

The Planning Statement explains: “A new primary school is planned to be built on the site of the existing Cromwell Community College which was originally due to be completed in September 2020.

“Due to there being a delay in the project programme, the new primary school will not be complete for this date, but it is anticipated that the permanent school will be complete for January 2021.”

The spokeswoman explained the move will not delay other aspects of the project and works have been “re-sequenced” to “accommodate the additional costs”.

Following the coronavirus pandemic, she added social distancing measures are being considered and 15 children will use each classroom.

The planning application for the main scheme was determined in September 2019 and the construction programme was around one year and 10 months.

“We were able to re-programme the work but were aware that this meant a delayed completion date for the permanent accommodation being provided for children of primary school-age,” the spokeswoman added.

When complete, Cromwell Community College will be the first state-funded school in Cambridgeshire to offer all-through education from four to 18-year-olds.

The scheme will begin with the intake of the Reception class and grow year on year until it reaches capacity.

The first phase will create 210 primary school places, and an additional 210 pupils will join in the second phase of its expansion.

Pupils will learn in new classrooms, and access the college’s facilities which include a food technology block, design technology resources and sports amenities.