Firefighters tackled ‘deliberate’ 4am caravan blaze on Dykemoor Drove in Doddington

The burnt out remains of the caravan which was torched by suspected arsonists on Dykemoor Drove in Doddington. Picture: WENDY NOBBS WENDY NOBBS

Firefighters tackled a deliberate blaze for more than an hour this weekend after suspected arsonists set fire to a caravan.

Crews were called out to Dykemoor Drove in Doddington on Saturday, January 12 at around 4.10am to the scene of the fire.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “One crew from Chatteris and one crew from March arrived to find a caravan on fire.

“They extinguished the fire using a hose reel. The cause of the fire was deliberate. Firefighters returned to their stations by 5.20am.”

One man on social media has suggested that someone set fire to the caravan as “scrap yards won’t take caravans”.

Wendy Nobbs – who blames budget cuts for the recent caravan fires – was walking when she snapped the burnt out remains on Dykemoor Drove.

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.