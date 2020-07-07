Advanced search

Two deliberate fires at children’s play area over weekend as lockdown restrictions lifted

PUBLISHED: 11:54 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:54 07 July 2020

The children�s play area in Nightingale Court, Peterborough was targeted by arsonists twice in one weekend. Picture:

The children�s play area in Nightingale Court, Peterborough was targeted by arsonists twice in one weekend. Picture:

Twitter/@CambsFRS

A children’s play area in Cambridgeshire was targeted by arsonists twice in one weekend as lockdown restrictions were lifted on recreational areas.

The children’s play area in Nightingale Court, Peterborough was targeted by arsonists twice in one weekend. Picture: The children’s play area in Nightingale Court, Peterborough was targeted by arsonists twice in one weekend. Picture:

Two separate fires were started at the playground in Nightingale Court, Gunthorpe in Peterborough on Saturday (July 4) and early Monday morning (July 6).

The first incident was call in at around 2.30am on Saturday morning, where a sofa was set alight and left in the park.

At around 1.30am on Monday morning crews were again called to the fire involving the play equipment.

Despite the fast attendance from the crew from Dogsthorpe Fire Station, the equipment was significantly damaged.

The children’s play area in Nightingale Court, Peterborough was targeted by arsonists twice in one weekend. Picture: The children’s play area in Nightingale Court, Peterborough was targeted by arsonists twice in one weekend. Picture:

Station commander Pete Jones, the service’s arson liaison officer, said: “It is very disappointing to see community resources like this completely ruined.

“Especially when they’ve not been available to use due to the pandemic lockdown. The local children will now miss out for longer due to the actions of irresponsible people lighting fires.

You may also want to watch:

“Arson is a serious crime and can have severe consequences for those that start a fire, no matter how big or how small it is.

“Not only this, but any fire presents significant risks for anyone around the area if it gets out of hand, as well as for the fire crews sent to tackle them.

“These fires could have easily spread from the park to the surrounding properties and caused more damage and injuries to residents.

“There are some simple things people can do to help reduce the risk of arson. Parents can be a big help by speaking with their children and ensuring they know the risks and dangers of fire.

“Making sure that lighters and matches are kept well out of reach of children, as well as making sure they stay clear of disused or derelict buildings, can also make a big difference.

“Also reporting any flytipping to the local council so they get it removed is very important.

“We saw the fire on Friday was from a sofa set alight, had it not been there the fire might not have happened.

“Keeping communities safe from arson is really important and we all need to work together help prevent fires.

“Reporting suspicious activity and flytipping, as well as speaking to young people about the dangers of fires are some of the things that can be done to help avoid fires like this destroying community areas for everyone.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Town’s pubs and barbers re-open to the public as lockdown eases

The Riverside barbers team pictured in full PPE as they re-opened on Saturday July 4 following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: CHARLENE SMITH

Fears raised after reports child has been abducted in Fenland town

Police are keeping an open mind after reports a young girl was abducted on Cavalry Drive, March. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suspected unlicensed music event gets go ahead from police officers who said there were ‘no issues’

The beginning of the party at Creek Fen in March on Saturday (July 4). Picture: Archant

Man charged with fraud and theft after distraction burglaries where victims reportedly lost £1,000

Anthony Smith, of Fenland Way, Chatteris, was charged with fraud and theft after being arrested in connection with three distraction burglaries where victims lost £1,000. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Officers believe child ‘abduction’ in Fenland town was misunderstood

Officers believe there was a misunderstanding after reports of a young girl abducted on Cavalry Drive, March. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Town’s pubs and barbers re-open to the public as lockdown eases

The Riverside barbers team pictured in full PPE as they re-opened on Saturday July 4 following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: CHARLENE SMITH

Fears raised after reports child has been abducted in Fenland town

Police are keeping an open mind after reports a young girl was abducted on Cavalry Drive, March. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suspected unlicensed music event gets go ahead from police officers who said there were ‘no issues’

The beginning of the party at Creek Fen in March on Saturday (July 4). Picture: Archant

Man charged with fraud and theft after distraction burglaries where victims reportedly lost £1,000

Anthony Smith, of Fenland Way, Chatteris, was charged with fraud and theft after being arrested in connection with three distraction burglaries where victims lost £1,000. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Officers believe child ‘abduction’ in Fenland town was misunderstood

Officers believe there was a misunderstanding after reports of a young girl abducted on Cavalry Drive, March. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Two deliberate fires at children’s play area over weekend as lockdown restrictions lifted

The children�s play area in Nightingale Court, Peterborough was targeted by arsonists twice in one weekend. Picture:

‘I want to look back and say I enjoyed it’ - former Norwich City youth star Reece Hall-Johnson reflects on life as a professional

Reece Hall-Johnson has featured for a number of clubs during his time as a senior player, including spells in non-league. Pictures: YOUTUBE/NORTHAMPTON TOWN FC/JON WEAVER/DENISE BRADLEY/JASONPIX

Council promises ‘absolute and serious commitment’ to tackling BAME inequalities

Cambridgeshire County Council has spoken out about its commitment to tackling inequalities Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) communities face every day. Councillor Steve Criswell, chairman of the communities and partnership committee, is pictured alongside 'Black Lives Matter' rocks hand-painted by members of Ely Rock Eels.

Cambs market food hall forced shut following two positive tests for coronavirus

The food hall at Peterborough Market is closed for a �deep clean� after two people connected with the venue tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Terry Harris

Cambridge Shakespeare Festival launches Crowdfunder appeal to survive

Organisers of the annual Cambridge Shakespeare Festival have launched a Crowdfunder appeal to help pay for next year's festival. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Shakespeare Festival