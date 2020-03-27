Fenland residents tuck into popular delivery service amid coronavirus pandemic

Parkfield Sports Club in Wimblington has been offering a food delivery service since closing its doors. Picture: FACEBOOK/PARKFIELD SC Archant

Forget going to the restaurants, residents have been tucking into a variety of dishes courtesy of a popular Fenland delivery service.

Parkfield Sports Club in Wimblington closed its doors last Friday (March 20) in line with Government advice over the coronavirus pandemic, so instead, Maree King has provided a weekly menu boasting one hot healthy meal per day.

From cottage pies to lasagne, the local community have shown their appreciation to the initiative on social media.

One user said: “Great little community we have”, while another wrote: “The lasagne was delicious”.

In response to the high demand, Parkfield Social Club said: “Terribly sorry to all of those we had to turn away, the response to this has been overwhelming. It is therefore imperative that you order in advance to avoid disappointment.”

Meals cost £5 with free local delivery. For more information and to book your slot, call 01354 741555 or visit their Facebook page.

Are you organising any community projects or ideas during the COVID-19 outbreak? Tell us what you’re getting up to - email Daniel.Mason@archant.co.uk.