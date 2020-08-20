Advanced search

Paedophile Dennis King struck a deal to get out of jail early to commit 15 Cambs offences

PUBLISHED: 13:01 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:01 20 August 2020

Dennis King committed offences in and around Peterborough between 1996 and 2015. Picture: Archant/Archive/Anglia Press Agency

Dennis King committed offences in and around Peterborough between 1996 and 2015. Picture: Archant/Archive/Anglia Press Agency

Archant/Archive/Anglia Press Agency

A paedophile police informant struck a deal to get out of jail early, freeing him to commit more than 15 offences in Cambridgeshire, a new podcast series has revealed.

Dennis King, seen in this 2013 mugshot, was repeatedly convicted of sexual offences in and around Peterborough.Dennis King, seen in this 2013 mugshot, was repeatedly convicted of sexual offences in and around Peterborough.

Dennis King committed offences in and around Peterborough between 1996 and 2015, including indecently assaulting and taking pornographic photographs of children.

When police raided his March home in 2013, they found he had been abusing boys, photographing it, then framing the photographs and using them to decorate his flat.

In 2018, another child abuse prosecution against King – now living in Eye – was abandoned after he was diagnosed as terminally ill. He died that November.

A true crime podcast series, from Archant, the publisher of this newspaper, has revealed the depraved child molester was only able to commit these crimes because he was let off over serious offences in Essex in 1990.

True crime podcast Unfinished: Shoebury's Lost Boys draws on interviews with whistleblowers from the Southend case, as well as a trove of paperwork that they saved. Picture: Charles ThomsonTrue crime podcast Unfinished: Shoebury's Lost Boys draws on interviews with whistleblowers from the Southend case, as well as a trove of paperwork that they saved. Picture: Charles Thomson

The new series – Unfinished: Shoebury’s Lost Boys – tells how King struck a generous plea bargain after being caught running a sprawling paedophile ring from Southend-on-Sea.

You may also want to watch:

His victims were told he would get 15 years to life – but then prosecutors dropped and watered-down charges without consulting the children he had groomed and pimped out.

He got just four years after the court accepted his claim that the victims – as young as ten – were prostitutes who had instigated their own abuse, so had suffered little psychological damage.

Dennis King (right) arriving at court in Essex in 1990, with his co-defendant Brian Tanner (left). Picture: Anglia Press AgencyDennis King (right) arriving at court in Essex in 1990, with his co-defendant Brian Tanner (left). Picture: Anglia Press Agency

King continued receiving lenient sentences for years afterwards. Convicted of indecent assaults at Peterborough Crown Court in 2000, he was told he was eligible for 10 years – but received one year and served only five months.

The podcast recounts a five-year investigation by Essex’s Yellow Advertiser newspaper into concerns by whistleblowers who worked on the 1990 case.

In 2019, the newspaper unearthed evidence that King had been a ‘registered informant’ and a senior officer had tried to block investigations into him in Essex.

It also discovered a link between King and the so-called Dirty Dozen paedophile gang, which was responsible for the deaths of Jason Swift, Mark Tildesley and Barry Lewis.

The series has been named one of the best journalism podcasts of 2020 and the story has been likened to “a real-life Line of Duty”.

To listen or subscribe, visit: www.podfollow.com/unfinished-1/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

One in 10 deaths across Fenland and East Cambs this year caused by coronavirus, figures reveal

Dr Liz Robin said the seven-day rolling average for Covid cases across Cambridgeshire since mid-June has remained stable, despite warning that some figures may not be as accurate as they may seem. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Volkswagen car bursts into flames while driving on Fenland road

The Volkswagen car burst into flames on Benwick Road in Whittlesey on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Prolific criminal on early release from prison is jailed for overnight crime spree

Clumsy criminal Andrew Yallop, of Huntingdon lost his balance and fell onto a nearby car, touching it with his un-gloved hand, during an overnight crime spree in Chatteris. This is a custody photo of Yallop when he was jailed in 2014. Picture: POLICE

Hundreds of fish die after drop in oxygen levels during hot weather

Several hundred dead fish floated to the service of the River Nene in March after being killed by a drop in oxygen levels. Picture: JAN FRENCH

Man arrested for biting two police officers at scene of single-vehicle collision

Shaman Darani, 25, of Station Road in March, has been charged after a police officer was bitten and another assaulted when he was arrested in Redmoor Lane, Elm, at about 11.15pm following a single-vehicle collision. Picture: POLICE

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

One in 10 deaths across Fenland and East Cambs this year caused by coronavirus, figures reveal

Dr Liz Robin said the seven-day rolling average for Covid cases across Cambridgeshire since mid-June has remained stable, despite warning that some figures may not be as accurate as they may seem. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Volkswagen car bursts into flames while driving on Fenland road

The Volkswagen car burst into flames on Benwick Road in Whittlesey on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Prolific criminal on early release from prison is jailed for overnight crime spree

Clumsy criminal Andrew Yallop, of Huntingdon lost his balance and fell onto a nearby car, touching it with his un-gloved hand, during an overnight crime spree in Chatteris. This is a custody photo of Yallop when he was jailed in 2014. Picture: POLICE

Hundreds of fish die after drop in oxygen levels during hot weather

Several hundred dead fish floated to the service of the River Nene in March after being killed by a drop in oxygen levels. Picture: JAN FRENCH

Man arrested for biting two police officers at scene of single-vehicle collision

Shaman Darani, 25, of Station Road in March, has been charged after a police officer was bitten and another assaulted when he was arrested in Redmoor Lane, Elm, at about 11.15pm following a single-vehicle collision. Picture: POLICE

Latest from the Cambs Times

Resident welcomes removal of historic tree after 30-foot-long branch falls, blocking his driveway and leaving public pathway unusable

Roger Newark, of Benwick Road, Doddington, has welcomed the removal of a historic tree after one of its 30-foot-long branches fell at 5.30am on Wednesday August 19, blocking him in his home and leaving a public pathway unusable. Picture: ROGER NEWARK

Mother ‘blown away’ as Neale-Wade student achieves top GCSE results

Neale-Wade pupil Caitlin Taylor achieved three Grade Nines, two Grade Eights, three Grade Sevens and one Grade Six in her GCSE results. Picture: SANDRA TAYLOR

Used face masks and PPE equivalent to 12 times the weight of a hippopotamus rejected for being disposed of wrongly in Cambridgeshire

County council health bosses express concern about the amount of face masks and used PPE being put into the wrong waste bins. “All of this material is over seven and a half times the weight of an African elephant and over twelve times as heavy as a hippopotamus

Neale-Wade principal receives fitting parting gift as students achieve ‘strong’ GCSE results

Neale-Wade principal Jason Wing received a fitting parting gift as students achieved a strong set of GCSE results. Picture: ARCHANT

Paedophile Dennis King struck a deal to get out of jail early to commit 15 Cambs offences

Dennis King committed offences in and around Peterborough between 1996 and 2015. Picture: Archant/Archive/Anglia Press Agency