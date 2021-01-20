Published: 12:21 PM January 20, 2021

Matt Gibson with his beloved beagle Indy that has been missing since January 15. Matt's plea to find Indy has been shared thousands of times across social media. - Credit: Matt Gibson

Thousands shared his appeal across social media but five days later Matt Gibson - ‘physically and mentally exhausted’- is no nearer to finding his beloved beagle.

Indy went missing from his owner’s home in Deerfield Road, March, at 4.30pm on Friday (January 15).

Indy has been missing since January 15 and his owner Matt Gibson is desperate for his return

“I'll be honest after the last five days I'm physically and mentally exhausted, but we're making one more plea to get Indy home,” said Matt.

“All possible leads have come up empty. There hasn't been a single sighting of Indy since he was let out into the garden.

“We've had search parties, dog walkers, drones, female dogs in season, fake anonymous phone calls, thousands of Facebook shares, news articles, radio shout outs, posters, CCTV, police, everything.”

Matt said: “Someone, somewhere has seen Indy or knows where he is.

“Maybe that someone doesn't have Facebook, or hasn't seen all the posts.

“Maybe that person has stolen him with the intention of selling him or using him for breeding. If you want to sell him, I'll buy him for more. If you want to use him for breeding, he can't breed due to health issues”.

He added: “Please bring Indy home.”

Indy has been missing since January 15 and his owner Matt Gibson is desperate for his return

Matt appealed for anyone with CCTV outside their house or business to check to see if it may have picked up Indy.

“Another possibility if you have CCTV and are near The Avenue, March,” he said.

“If you could perhaps leave some scented food outside tonight when it's dark and there's less people around where the camera is pointing (something like cooked chicken or even dog food) which could maybe lure Indy into the view of your CCTV.

“If the food is gone by morning then you can look back on CCTV to see if it was Indy! At least we can then get a sighting and a definite location for him”

He said likely locations would be near any park or natural area (specifically The Avenue park), or around the town centre. The most likely time to spot him is after dark.



Indy has been missing since January 15 and his owner Matt Gibson is desperate for his return

Indy has been missing since January 15 and his owner Matt Gibson is desperate for his return

Matt is investigating reports of a possible sighting at 3.30pm on Sunday but it has not led to anything definite.

He said that after taking advice they had decided to remove the £500 reward from Indy.

Help and support so far had been absolutely amazing, he said, and many have been out searching.

Matt said that if anyone spots a beagle running around please still contact him on 07538016574.







