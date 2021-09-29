Published: 1:02 PM September 29, 2021

Innerspace Homes Group Ltd said sites on the edges of towns, such as their plans for a 43-home estate on Elm Road in March, may not always be in the ideal location. - Credit: FDC

Developers claim a 43-home estate will deliver a “discreet, well-mannered community around a green”.

But the company hoping to build the new estate on a 4.5-acre site in March admit it may not be in the ideal location.

“Sites on the edge of town will not always be ideally located near to all the existing services and facilities within the town,” says Innerspace Homes Group Ltd, the developer.

But the company felt the site “is capable of delivering new and varied homes that can contribute towards meeting local needs”.

Innerspace wants to build the houses, including nine affordable homes and provide two self-build plots, on land west of Elm Road, March.

The company believes that “it is clear that the site is in a demonstrably sustainable location” where residents will have “sustainable travel options”.

Forty-one homes are planned to be built on the main site with two self-build houses situated north of the estate.

Innerspace said the site, which will cover roughly 4.5 acres, will provide “a good range of housing, including two-bed, three-bed and four-bed homes.

Innerspace Homes Group Ltd said that the site off Elm Road in March is “in a demonstrably sustainable location”. - Credit: FDC

“We look to accommodate a pedestrian route to the south to encourage walking as a safe and convenient way of accessing the rest of March.”

The company aims to take a “people focused” approach by providing streets intended “for people and not roads for cars”.

Innerspace said it expects more families with younger children to live at the site due to its size.

It also looks to try and provide more sustainable transport links to the town centre, as well as access to key services such as doctors’ surgeries and shops.

A transport statement from Ridge on behalf of Innerspace say the site is “located within walking and cycling proximity to public transport and other core amenities”.

However, some residents have shared their concerns.

One resident said: “We recently have experience flooding in this area in all gardens and some houses down Elm Road.

“So, adding more houses would add to this huge problem and is extremely worrying.”

Another highlighted environmental concerns that could be caused from the site and that it would be “out of character”.

Innerspace Homes Group is a relatively new company – it began three years ago – and is based in London.

It promises to build homes with “soul, intelligence and personality”.