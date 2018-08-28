Advanced search

‘Always be there for each other’: Teenage sweethearts from Mepal celebrate 60 years together

PUBLISHED: 11:45 14 January 2019

Teenage sweethearts Tom and Dot Hensby from Mepal celebrate 60 years together. Picture: FAMILY

Archant

They may have met at school in the 1950s but their love is still young at heart 60 years on for this couple from Mepal who celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

Tom and Dorothy Hensby tied the knot at Chatteris Parish Church on a snowy January day in 1959 at 19 years old.

The teenage sweethearts met at Cromwell Secondary School in 1953 and instantly hit it off.

“The sun shone despite it being a snowy morning for our wedding on January 10 1959,” explained Mr Hensby.

“Children had been belting the church door with snowballs and when we had our wedding pictures taken you could still see them up the door.”

Mr and Mrs Hensby, both 79, went on to have two children, Lorraine and Lavinia, four grandchildren, Christopher, Alice, Elliot and Georgia and two great-grandchildren.

They both worked on land across the Fens.

Over the years they have holidayed around the world including France, Germany and two cruises.

Mr Hensby continued: “We have been very fortunate to be able to travel to many lovely places.

“We used to go to Yarmouth every year until 1967 and then we started to go to Cornwall too.

“I think our secret to success has been to work together and not argue but always be there for each other.

“I am very proud of all our family and what they’ve gone on to achieve in life.”

The pair celebrated with a family party on Saturday night at the Five Miles from Anywhere pub in Upware.

