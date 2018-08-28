LETTER: Couple from Manea celebrate diamond wedding anniversary
PUBLISHED: 15:30 12 January 2019
Brenda and Paul Howe celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on January 3.
We were married on January 3 1959 at Manea Parish Church.
We met at the village dance and whatever we do we are always there for each other.
On December 29 2018 we had a party for family and friends.
Then on January 5 we were taken out to dinner by family.
We would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations for and all their cards, gifts and flowers.
It was a wonderful occasion.
Thank you.