General Election 2019: Labour's Diane Boyd answers my 10 questions - Harry Rutter
PUBLISHED: 09:55 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:55 09 December 2019
Supplied/Diane Boyd
Following my previous general election opinion pieces, I caught up with the NE Cambs candidates for a sit-down interview.
I prepared 10 questions for each of them and listened to what they had to say. Feel free to use this as an opportunity to learn more about each person.
In this video I caught up with Labour's Diane Boyd. We met in Wisbech while she was on the campaign trail.
