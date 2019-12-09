Video

General Election 2019: Labour's Diane Boyd answers my 10 questions - Harry Rutter

We caught up with Diane Boyd of Labour ahead of the general election on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Supplied/Diane Boyd Supplied/Diane Boyd

Following my previous general election opinion pieces, I caught up with the NE Cambs candidates for a sit-down interview.

I prepared 10 questions for each of them and listened to what they had to say. Feel free to use this as an opportunity to learn more about each person.

In this video I caught up with Labour's Diane Boyd. We met in Wisbech while she was on the campaign trail.

