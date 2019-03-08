Large diesel spillage in Whittlesey after two-car crash blocks road - Highways called to clear mess

The crash scene on Stonald Road in Whittlesey where a tank of diesel was spilled all over the road. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops Supplied/Cambs Cops

Recovery of a lorry and car are underway in Whittlesey after the two vehicles collided - leaving a tank of diesel all over the road.

Police officers blocked Stonald Road in the Fenland town after the lorry and car crashed near the traffic lights at around 11am this morning (September 26).

Highways have been called to the scene of the incident which occurred on the junction with Delph earlier today.

A spokesman said: "Recovery is under way, however half the carriageway is covered in diesel after a split to the fuel tank of one of the vehicles.

"We were called at about 11.10am with reports of a collision between a lorry and a car on Stonald Road, Whittlesey.

"Officers attended and highways were contacted as the lorry was leaking diesel. No mention of any injuries."