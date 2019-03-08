Advanced search

Large diesel spillage in Whittlesey after two-car crash blocks road - Highways called to clear mess

PUBLISHED: 16:13 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:13 26 September 2019

The crash scene on Stonald Road in Whittlesey where a tank of diesel was spilled all over the road. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

The crash scene on Stonald Road in Whittlesey where a tank of diesel was spilled all over the road. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Supplied/Cambs Cops

Recovery of a lorry and car are underway in Whittlesey after the two vehicles collided - leaving a tank of diesel all over the road.

The crash scene on Stonald Road in Whittlesey where a tank of diesel was spilled all over the road. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops The crash scene on Stonald Road in Whittlesey where a tank of diesel was spilled all over the road. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Police officers blocked Stonald Road in the Fenland town after the lorry and car crashed near the traffic lights at around 11am this morning (September 26).

You may also want to watch:

Highways have been called to the scene of the incident which occurred on the junction with Delph earlier today.

A spokesman said: "Recovery is under way, however half the carriageway is covered in diesel after a split to the fuel tank of one of the vehicles.

The crash scene on Stonald Road in Whittlesey where a tank of diesel was spilled all over the road. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops The crash scene on Stonald Road in Whittlesey where a tank of diesel was spilled all over the road. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

"We were called at about 11.10am with reports of a collision between a lorry and a car on Stonald Road, Whittlesey.

"Officers attended and highways were contacted as the lorry was leaking diesel. No mention of any injuries."

Most Read

999 call to police as man enters Whittlesey supermarket and begins smashing it up - horrified staff watched the mayhem unfold

Nisa stiore in Whittlesey that opened as normal on Saturday following a disturbance the evening before which saw police called to make an arrest. Picture; NISA

Co-operative Travel - with branches in the Fens - prepared ‘for worst case scenario’ following Thomas Cook collapse

Thomas Cook has ceased trading with immediate effect after failing in a final bid to secure a rescue package from creditors. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

Horrific dash cam footage shows the terrifying moment pregnant driver ploughs her Audi car into another motorist at more than 110mph

The horrific moment Madalina-Cristina Postolache ploughed her Audi Q7 into another car at more than 110mph on Nene Parkway. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Police rescue nine women and arrest two men as they begin crackdown on sexual exploitation in Cambridgeshire

Nine women have been rescued and two men have been arrested in Cambridgeshire amid a nationwide crackdown on sexual exploitation. Picture: Google Maps / Supplied

Wisbech mum-of-five says she is ‘devastated’ as £3,000 family holiday to Majorca is cancelled due to Thomas Cook collapse

A fundraiser has been launched for mum-of-five Annie Woods from Wisbech (pictured) after her �3,000 family holiday was cancelled due to the collapse of Thomas Cook. Picture: Supplied/Family

Most Read

999 call to police as man enters Whittlesey supermarket and begins smashing it up - horrified staff watched the mayhem unfold

Nisa stiore in Whittlesey that opened as normal on Saturday following a disturbance the evening before which saw police called to make an arrest. Picture; NISA

Co-operative Travel - with branches in the Fens - prepared ‘for worst case scenario’ following Thomas Cook collapse

Thomas Cook has ceased trading with immediate effect after failing in a final bid to secure a rescue package from creditors. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

Horrific dash cam footage shows the terrifying moment pregnant driver ploughs her Audi car into another motorist at more than 110mph

The horrific moment Madalina-Cristina Postolache ploughed her Audi Q7 into another car at more than 110mph on Nene Parkway. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Police rescue nine women and arrest two men as they begin crackdown on sexual exploitation in Cambridgeshire

Nine women have been rescued and two men have been arrested in Cambridgeshire amid a nationwide crackdown on sexual exploitation. Picture: Google Maps / Supplied

Wisbech mum-of-five says she is ‘devastated’ as £3,000 family holiday to Majorca is cancelled due to Thomas Cook collapse

A fundraiser has been launched for mum-of-five Annie Woods from Wisbech (pictured) after her �3,000 family holiday was cancelled due to the collapse of Thomas Cook. Picture: Supplied/Family

Latest from the Cambs Times

Mum pays heartfelt tribute to young ‘beloved son’ Thomas Chesser who died after crashing his motorbike in Benwick

Thomas Chesser (pictured) died in August this year after his Suzuki motorbike crashed into a tree in Benwick. Picture: Supplied/Family

LETTER: Another accident on Whittlesey’s ‘most dangerous road junction’ at Stonald Road – something needs to be done!

Reader letter from Doug Kendall regarding the accident on Stonald Road in Whittlesey this morning (September 26). Picture: Doug Kendall

Large diesel spillage in Whittlesey after two-car crash blocks road – Highways called to clear mess

The crash scene on Stonald Road in Whittlesey where a tank of diesel was spilled all over the road. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Not just crime! Police rescue rogue swan ‘Hot Fuzz style’ after it steps out onto A47 Thorney Bypass

Police have rescued a swan from the A47 Thorney Bypass following a �Hot Fuzz style� pursuit. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Meadowgate Volunteer Police Cadets tour control room and observe 999 calls in visit to Cambridgeshire Police HQ

Volunteer police cadets from Meadowgate school visited Cambridgeshire Police’s HQ in Huntingdon. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists