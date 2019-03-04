Dancing, dinner and deserving winners in Whittlesey for Royal British Legion

Dancing, dinner and deserving winners in Whittlesey for Royal British Legion. Pictured is Pauline Edge, Wally Newman, Sue Piergianni, Mick Cooke, Ken Mayor, Judy Darby and Ray Thrower. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY. Archant

It was a chance to dance the night away as the Whittlesey Royal British held their dinner dance at the Ivy Leaf Club.

More than 125 people attended the event to recognise and celebrate the hard work of the local branch.

As part of the evening there were three special awards presented and dancing to the 59ers.

Ken Mayor was the first recipient receiving a surprise gift for his hard work after retiring from the role of chairman after eight years dedicated service.

Mick Cooke was awarded member of the year, the second time his name is now engraved on the shield, and finally Sue Piergianni was honoured for her hard work for Remembrance Sunday and the Poppy Appeal.

Anybody interested in the work of the Royal British Legion who would like to get involved at a local level in Whittlesey should contact chairman Pauline Edge at paulineedge5@talktalk.net