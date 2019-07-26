Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

What is going on here? Two dinosaurs spotted fighting and jumping around in March town centre during scorching three-day heatwave

26 July, 2019 - 15:36
The two orange, purple and black dinosaurs spotted dancing and fighting on March�s market place. Picture: Supplied

The two orange, purple and black dinosaurs spotted dancing and fighting on March�s market place. Picture: Supplied

Supplied

We all thought they were extinct, but two small dinosaurs were spotted roaming the Fenland streets this afternoon (July 26).

The two orange, purple and black dinosaurs spotted dancing and fighting on March’s market place. Picture: Supplied The two orange, purple and black dinosaurs spotted dancing and fighting on March’s market place. Picture: Supplied

The orange, pink and black creatures were photographed by eye witnesses fighting and dancing outside the market place in March at around 2pm.

One of the formerly pronounced dead land animals - sporting white and gold Adidas trainers - can be seen aggravating the other on the pavement outside The Exchange Tea Parlour.

You may also want to watch:

The bizarre moment was caught on camera by a passerby who described the moment as "extraordinary" as the dance-off broke out near Ye Olde Griffin Hotel.

The two orange, purple and black dinosaurs spotted dancing and fighting on March’s market place. Picture: Supplied The two orange, purple and black dinosaurs spotted dancing and fighting on March’s market place. Picture: Supplied

But what were they doing?

It is not yet known where the dinosaurs came from or how they got into March - an appeal has been launched by this newspaper to find out what exactly was happening.

Do you know why the dinosaurs were in town? Send us an email on: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk or call the newsdesk on 01354 661955.

Most Read

Silver Mercedes-Benz car wrapped in cling film by pranksters after owner ‘parked in disabled bay’ at Jacks supermarket in Chatteris

The silver Mercedes-Benz C-Class car wrapped in cling film outside Jacks supermarket in Chatteris. Picture: Facebook / Robb Grim

8,500 residents of Fenland town given two numbers to call if they spot this woman on their streets for the next two years

The helpful map provided by Cambridgeshire Police showing the exclusion area in Ramsey from which Marissa Maine has been excluded, The injunction was issued on the ground of anti social behaviour. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Cambridgeshire County Council suspends admissions to children’s home in March after Ofsted reports youngsters to be at ‘serious risk of harm’

Charity Break runs a children's home in March which has received an inadequate rating by Ofsted. Admissions to the home by Cambridgeshire County Council have been suspended and will only be re-instated should conditions improve. Picture; BREAK

‘Sixty firefighters’ battle back flames as huge crop fire breaks out in Pondersbridge during sizzling 38C heatwave

Around 60 firefighters are reportedly on scene in Pondersbridge where a large standing crop fire has broken out. Picture: Colin Martin

Fenland combine harvester driver’s plea to farming colleagues: ‘please don’t hold up traffic… we really shouldn’t be such idiots’

A Fenland farmer has released a plea to fellow agricultural road users to not hold up long lines of traffic. Picture: George Munns / Facebook

Most Read

Silver Mercedes-Benz car wrapped in cling film by pranksters after owner ‘parked in disabled bay’ at Jacks supermarket in Chatteris

The silver Mercedes-Benz C-Class car wrapped in cling film outside Jacks supermarket in Chatteris. Picture: Facebook / Robb Grim

8,500 residents of Fenland town given two numbers to call if they spot this woman on their streets for the next two years

The helpful map provided by Cambridgeshire Police showing the exclusion area in Ramsey from which Marissa Maine has been excluded, The injunction was issued on the ground of anti social behaviour. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Cambridgeshire County Council suspends admissions to children’s home in March after Ofsted reports youngsters to be at ‘serious risk of harm’

Charity Break runs a children's home in March which has received an inadequate rating by Ofsted. Admissions to the home by Cambridgeshire County Council have been suspended and will only be re-instated should conditions improve. Picture; BREAK

‘Sixty firefighters’ battle back flames as huge crop fire breaks out in Pondersbridge during sizzling 38C heatwave

Around 60 firefighters are reportedly on scene in Pondersbridge where a large standing crop fire has broken out. Picture: Colin Martin

Fenland combine harvester driver’s plea to farming colleagues: ‘please don’t hold up traffic… we really shouldn’t be such idiots’

A Fenland farmer has released a plea to fellow agricultural road users to not hold up long lines of traffic. Picture: George Munns / Facebook

Latest from the Cambs Times

Fenland Council warns of legal threat to land owner to remove ‘unauthorised encampment’ from 3 acre riverside site at Bedlam Bridge, March

Then and now: John Gawthorp (right) was evicted from his 'home' at Bedlam Bridge, March, and the crumbling remains burnt by enforcement teams hired by Fenland Council. Now more than 12 years later Mr Gawthorp could be faced with a legal bill if he's still owns the 3 acre site where an illegal encampment of caravans has moved in. Pictures; JOHN ELWORTHY

What is going on here? Two dinosaurs spotted fighting and jumping around in March town centre during scorching three-day heatwave

The two orange, purple and black dinosaurs spotted dancing and fighting on March�s market place. Picture: Supplied

Dirty bedrooms, insects at the windows, stained walls and common rooms ‘stark and institutional’ uncovered by Ofsted at Wisbech children’s home

Shock report in Wisbech children's home. Overall Ofsted found “significant shortfalls” in management monitoring and although feedback from outside professional was consistently positive, the situation remains inadequate. “Because of the concerns identified throughout this inspection, Ofsted is likely to take further enforcement action,” it concludes. Image: CAMBIAN

Cambridgeshire County Council suspends admissions to children’s home in March after Ofsted reports youngsters to be at ‘serious risk of harm’

Charity Break runs a children's home in March which has received an inadequate rating by Ofsted. Admissions to the home by Cambridgeshire County Council have been suspended and will only be re-instated should conditions improve. Picture; BREAK

Have your say on new platform shelters at Whittlesey and Manea stations

Whittlesey and Manea railway stations are on track for new platform waiting shelters – and passengers are being given the chance to decide what they’ll look like. Among the three design options is the accoya shelter. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists