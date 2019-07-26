What is going on here? Two dinosaurs spotted fighting and jumping around in March town centre during scorching three-day heatwave

The two orange, purple and black dinosaurs spotted dancing and fighting on March�s market place. Picture: Supplied Supplied

We all thought they were extinct, but two small dinosaurs were spotted roaming the Fenland streets this afternoon (July 26).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The two orange, purple and black dinosaurs spotted dancing and fighting on March’s market place. Picture: Supplied The two orange, purple and black dinosaurs spotted dancing and fighting on March’s market place. Picture: Supplied

The orange, pink and black creatures were photographed by eye witnesses fighting and dancing outside the market place in March at around 2pm.

One of the formerly pronounced dead land animals - sporting white and gold Adidas trainers - can be seen aggravating the other on the pavement outside The Exchange Tea Parlour.

You may also want to watch:

The bizarre moment was caught on camera by a passerby who described the moment as "extraordinary" as the dance-off broke out near Ye Olde Griffin Hotel.

The two orange, purple and black dinosaurs spotted dancing and fighting on March’s market place. Picture: Supplied The two orange, purple and black dinosaurs spotted dancing and fighting on March’s market place. Picture: Supplied

But what were they doing?

It is not yet known where the dinosaurs came from or how they got into March - an appeal has been launched by this newspaper to find out what exactly was happening.

Do you know why the dinosaurs were in town? Send us an email on: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk or call the newsdesk on 01354 661955.