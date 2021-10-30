Video

A dinosaur waved and greeted customers filling up at a petrol station in the Fens today.

Unlike cheap fuel – which disappeared some years ago – it seems this particular dinosaur is not extinct.

Thanks Tim Taylor for this - the wondrous moment a dinosaur visited a garage in Wimblington. One assumes a connection to Halloween but who knows lol pic.twitter.com/ukSij5w7dm — john elworthy (@johnelworthy) October 30, 2021

Rumoured to have all disappeared in a catastrophic meteor impact 65 million years ago, this one appeared beaming and full of life.

Although the fuel prices at Sisco, Wimblington, are reasonable they most definitely are extinct – unlike of course the dinosaur.

The moment a dinosaur popped out to do some window shopping - Credit: Tim Taylor

David Abbott, 35, decided his imported dinosaur outfit – more a work of art – was the ideal solution to brush away the autumn blues for garage customers.

Although a handful of customers shied away, for most it was a moment of fun whilst they strolled to the kiosk to experience the pain of paying to top up their cars.

David, who lives in March, enjoys costume play (cosplay) and occasionally can be tempted to bring his dinosaur in from the garden and give it an outing.

And if you missed him today, you’ll find him on Sunday hosting Halloween fun at Harebell Close, March.

“We’ll be on the front garden of 3 Harebell Close where children can come up, get some photos and a bit of candy,” he said.