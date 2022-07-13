Gallery

’T.rex: The Killer Question' is a touring exhibition with animatronic dinosaurs from the Natural History Museum, London. It tackles the monster mystery: was T. rex a ferocious hunter or a mere scavenger? - Credit: Terry Harris

Extinction and a pandemic were never going to stop them!

From Monday July 18 at 12 noon, dinosaurs from the Natural History Museum will be on show to the public at Peterborough Cathedral.

’T.rex: The Killer Question' is a touring exhibition with animatronic dinosaurs from the Natural History Museum, London. It tackles the monster mystery: was T. rex a ferocious hunter or a mere scavenger?, CATHEDRAL, Peterborough Saturday 09 July 2022. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

’T.rex: The Killer Question' is a touring exhibition with animatronic dinosaurs from the Natural History Museum, London. It tackles the monster mystery: was T. rex a ferocious hunter or a mere scavenger?, CATHEDRAL, Peterborough Thursday 07 July 2022. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

’T.rex: The Killer Question' is a touring exhibition with animatronic dinosaurs from the Natural History Museum, London. It tackles the monster mystery: was T. rex a ferocious hunter or a mere scavenger?, CATHEDRAL, Peterborough Thursday 07 July 2022. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

The touring exhibition T.rex: The Killer Question will be displayed in the iconic 900-year-old building throughout the school summer holidays, until September 3.

In it you can see roaring and moving animatronic dinosaur scenes, a 12-metre-long static model of a T. rex and a life-size replica of a T. rex skeleton.

The medieval cathedral location will be the last chance to see the exhibition in its current form.

’T.rex: The Killer Question' is a touring exhibition with animatronic dinosaurs from the Natural History Museum, London. It tackles the monster mystery: was T. rex a ferocious hunter or a mere scavenger?, CATHEDRAL, Peterborough Thursday 07 July 2022. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

’T.rex: The Killer Question' is a touring exhibition with animatronic dinosaurs from the Natural History Museum, London. It tackles the monster mystery: was T. rex a ferocious hunter or a mere scavenger?, CATHEDRAL, Peterborough Thursday 07 July 2022. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

’T.rex: The Killer Question' is a touring exhibition with animatronic dinosaurs from the Natural History Museum, London. It tackles the monster mystery: was T. rex a ferocious hunter or a mere scavenger?, CATHEDRAL, Peterborough Thursday 07 July 2022. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

’T.rex: The Killer Question' is a touring exhibition with animatronic dinosaurs from the Natural History Museum, London. It tackles the monster mystery: was T. rex a ferocious hunter or a mere scavenger?, CATHEDRAL, Peterborough Saturday 09 July 2022. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

Having toured internationally for 15 years and been seen by more than three million people, T.rex: The Killer Question it is to be retired by the Natural History Museum as a touring exhibition.

The exhibition poses the killer question: Was T.rex a ferocious hunter or a mere scavenger?

Viewers can compare the behaviour of several different dinosaur species with T.rex to see what we can learn.

Visitors will be able to look at the evidence, decide whether they think T.rex was a predator or a scavenger, then cast their vote.

’T.rex: The Killer Question' is a touring exhibition with animatronic dinosaurs from the Natural History Museum, London. It tackles the monster mystery: was T. rex a ferocious hunter or a mere scavenger?, CATHEDRAL, Peterborough Thursday 07 July 2022. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

’T.rex: The Killer Question' is a touring exhibition with animatronic dinosaurs from the Natural History Museum, London. It tackles the monster mystery: was T. rex a ferocious hunter or a mere scavenger?, CATHEDRAL, Peterborough Thursday 07 July 2022. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, said: “We’ve been planning for this exhibition since 2019.

“Nothing quite prepares you for the sight of these spectacular models in the historic, sacred space of the cathedral.

“We hope that people, particularly families during the summer holidays, will come to be entertained and be fascinated by the sheer scale, not just of the dinosaurs but also the cathedral itself and the God that inspired people to build it.”

Dr Doug Gurr, director from the Natural History Museum said: “Visitors of all ages will undoubtedly enjoy delving into the history of this fascinating theropod in this engaging exhibition.

“I hope this will inspire them to find out more about natural history and to become an advocate for nature at a truly critical time for our planet.”

’T.rex: The Killer Question' is a touring exhibition with animatronic dinosaurs from the Natural History Museum, London. It tackles the monster mystery: was T. rex a ferocious hunter or a mere scavenger?, CATHEDRAL, Peterborough Thursday 07 July 2022. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

Entry to the exhibition is by timed ticket and booking in advance is recommended to avoid queueing at the ticket desk in the cathedral.

Tickets are £6 for children, £8 for adults or £25 for a family ticket (2 adults and up to 3 children, or 1 adult and up to 4 children).

You can book here at

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/cathedral-dinos.