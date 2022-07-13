News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Gallery

Heaven Help Us! Dinosaurs 'invade' cathedral

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 4:23 PM July 13, 2022
Updated: 5:08 PM July 13, 2022
’T.rex: The Killer Question' is a touring exhibition with animatronic dinosaurs from the Natural His

’T.rex: The Killer Question' is a touring exhibition with animatronic dinosaurs from the Natural History Museum, London. It tackles the monster mystery: was T. rex a ferocious hunter or a mere scavenger? - Credit: Terry Harris

Extinction and a pandemic were never going to stop them! 

From Monday July 18 at 12 noon, dinosaurs from the Natural History Museum will be on show to the public at Peterborough Cathedral. 

’T.rex: The Killer Question' is a touring exhibition with animatronic dinosaurs from the Natural His

’T.rex: The Killer Question' is a touring exhibition with animatronic dinosaurs from the Natural History Museum, London. It tackles the monster mystery: was T. rex a ferocious hunter or a mere scavenger?, CATHEDRAL, Peterborough Saturday 09 July 2022. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

’T.rex: The Killer Question' is a touring exhibition with animatronic dinosaurs from the Natural His

’T.rex: The Killer Question' is a touring exhibition with animatronic dinosaurs from the Natural History Museum, London. It tackles the monster mystery: was T. rex a ferocious hunter or a mere scavenger?, CATHEDRAL, Peterborough Thursday 07 July 2022. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

’T.rex: The Killer Question' is a touring exhibition with animatronic dinosaurs from the Natural His

’T.rex: The Killer Question' is a touring exhibition with animatronic dinosaurs from the Natural History Museum, London. It tackles the monster mystery: was T. rex a ferocious hunter or a mere scavenger?, CATHEDRAL, Peterborough Thursday 07 July 2022. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

The touring exhibition T.rex: The Killer Question will be displayed in the iconic 900-year-old building throughout the school summer holidays, until September 3.

 

In it you can see roaring and moving animatronic dinosaur scenes, a 12-metre-long static model of a T. rex and a life-size replica of a T. rex skeleton.  

The medieval cathedral location will be the last chance to see the exhibition in its current form. 

’T.rex: The Killer Question' is a touring exhibition with animatronic dinosaurs from the Natural His

’T.rex: The Killer Question' is a touring exhibition with animatronic dinosaurs from the Natural History Museum, London. It tackles the monster mystery: was T. rex a ferocious hunter or a mere scavenger?, CATHEDRAL, Peterborough Thursday 07 July 2022. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

’T.rex: The Killer Question' is a touring exhibition with animatronic dinosaurs from the Natural His

’T.rex: The Killer Question' is a touring exhibition with animatronic dinosaurs from the Natural History Museum, London. It tackles the monster mystery: was T. rex a ferocious hunter or a mere scavenger?, CATHEDRAL, Peterborough Thursday 07 July 2022. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

’T.rex: The Killer Question' is a touring exhibition with animatronic dinosaurs from the Natural His

’T.rex: The Killer Question' is a touring exhibition with animatronic dinosaurs from the Natural History Museum, London. It tackles the monster mystery: was T. rex a ferocious hunter or a mere scavenger?, CATHEDRAL, Peterborough Thursday 07 July 2022. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

’T.rex: The Killer Question' is a touring exhibition with animatronic dinosaurs from the Natural His

’T.rex: The Killer Question' is a touring exhibition with animatronic dinosaurs from the Natural History Museum, London. It tackles the monster mystery: was T. rex a ferocious hunter or a mere scavenger?, CATHEDRAL, Peterborough Saturday 09 July 2022. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

Having toured internationally for 15 years and been seen by more than three million people, T.rex: The Killer Question it is to be retired by the Natural History Museum as a touring exhibition.  

The exhibition poses the killer question: Was T.rex a ferocious hunter or a mere scavenger?  

Most Read

  1. 1 Masked men repeatedly punched and robbed victim
  2. 2 Royal Mail staff find 46 illegal packages in Cambridgeshire's postal system
  3. 3 LETTER: Stop this £8m regeneration of March: it’s going to be a disaster 
  1. 4 Multiple crews tackle blaze at Fenland plastics recycling plant
  2. 5 Two seriously injured in head-on A142 crash
  3. 6 Father-daughter duo from Wisbech and March conned employer out of £25,000
  4. 7 Village gala draws in thousands to mark impressive return
  5. 8 87-year-old driver dies after crash on A603 near Cambridge
  6. 9 Barclay snubs Liz Truss and backs Rishi Sunak
  7. 10 43 reported 'theft from vehicle' attempts in Cambs so far this month

Viewers can compare the behaviour of several different dinosaur species with T.rex to see what we can learn.  

Visitors will be able to look at the evidence, decide whether they think T.rex was a predator or a scavenger, then cast their vote.  

’T.rex: The Killer Question' is a touring exhibition with animatronic dinosaurs from the Natural His

’T.rex: The Killer Question' is a touring exhibition with animatronic dinosaurs from the Natural History Museum, London. It tackles the monster mystery: was T. rex a ferocious hunter or a mere scavenger?, CATHEDRAL, Peterborough Thursday 07 July 2022. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

’T.rex: The Killer Question' is a touring exhibition with animatronic dinosaurs from the Natural His

’T.rex: The Killer Question' is a touring exhibition with animatronic dinosaurs from the Natural History Museum, London. It tackles the monster mystery: was T. rex a ferocious hunter or a mere scavenger?, CATHEDRAL, Peterborough Thursday 07 July 2022. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, said: “We’ve been planning for this exhibition since 2019. 

“Nothing quite prepares you for the sight of these spectacular models in the historic, sacred space of the cathedral.  

“We hope that people, particularly families during the summer holidays, will come to be entertained and be fascinated by the sheer scale, not just of the dinosaurs but also the cathedral itself and the God that inspired people to build it.”  

Dr Doug Gurr, director from the Natural History Museum said: “Visitors of all ages will undoubtedly enjoy delving into the history of this fascinating theropod in this engaging exhibition.  

“I hope this will inspire them to find out more about natural history and to become an advocate for nature at a truly critical time for our planet.”

’T.rex: The Killer Question' is a touring exhibition with animatronic dinosaurs from the Natural His

’T.rex: The Killer Question' is a touring exhibition with animatronic dinosaurs from the Natural History Museum, London. It tackles the monster mystery: was T. rex a ferocious hunter or a mere scavenger?, CATHEDRAL, Peterborough Thursday 07 July 2022. Picture by Terry Harris. - Credit: Terry Harris

Entry to the exhibition is by timed ticket and booking in advance is recommended to avoid queueing at the ticket desk in the cathedral.  

Tickets are £6 for children, £8 for adults or £25 for a family ticket (2 adults and up to 3 children, or 1 adult and up to 4 children).  

You can book here at 

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/cathedral-dinos.  

Peterborough Cathedral
Summer
Days Out Guide
Peterborough News
Fenland News

Don't Miss

Recent photo of progress on the new crossing at Kings Dyke

Cambridgeshire County Council

Kings Dyke crossing opens on Monday - 50 years after campaign began

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Two postcode lottery employees in red jackets.

Postcode Lottery

Three March locals win £30k each on Postcode Lottery

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Kings Dyke crossing opens on Monday - 50 years after campaign began, Whittlesey, Peterborough Saturd

Cambridgeshire County Council | Gallery

First photos of £32m Kings Dyke crossing that opens on Monday

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Parking issues at Soham Fire Station

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Poor parking leaves firefighters struggling to attend emergency call

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon