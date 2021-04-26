News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Jurassic March! Dinosaur poses for selfies while passing through town

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:13 PM April 26, 2021    Updated: 4:14 PM April 26, 2021
A dinosaur, operated by March man David Abbott, poses for selfies with residents in town on Saturday, April 24. 

A dinosaur, operated by March man David Abbott, poses for selfies with residents in town on Saturday, April 24. - Credit: Linda Richardson 

Fenland residents had a shock at the weekend when a giant dinosaur walked through March high street in a bid to cheer people up.  

Operated by David Abbott, the imported state-of-the art costume was walked through the town centre and up to Deerfield Road on Saturday (April 24).  

One young boy forced his dad to stop the car when passing the dinosaur so he could get out and grab a selfie with the prehistoric creature.  

Myles Brandon, the youngest child of David and Jemma Brandon, spotted with the dinosaur. 

Myles Brandon, the youngest child of David and Jemma Brandon, spotted with the dinosaur. - Credit: Linda Richardson

Mr Abbott, who has lived in March most of his life, works in a garage during the week and does costume play (cosplay) part time.    

Teresa, his mother, said: “It’s a real walking dinosaur, David gets in it and it makes all the noises, it’s even got a camera in it and everything else.    

David's dinosaur spotted outside Clarks in March town centre. 

David's dinosaur spotted outside Clarks in March town centre. - Credit: Gareth Corfield

You may also want to watch:

“David goes to cosplay conventions and he’s going to start doing parties and things for charity, he’s just doing it to cheer people up in the town.”    

Linda Richardson, a passer-by, said: “My grandson Myles Brandon, who is the youngest child of David and Jemma Brandon, made his dad stop the car so he could stroke him.”  

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes to Robbie Lyons, publican of George Hotel for two decades
  2. 2 Barclays Bank to shut third Fenland branch in two years
  3. 3 37 candidates across Fenland compete for nine county council seats
  1. 4 Limousine pulled over by police after tax expired six months ago
  2. 5 Former mayor 'one of the luckiest people alive' after his wife helps save his life
  3. 6 Man escapes ‘shocking case’ of modern slavery at hand car wash
  4. 7 Tulip tours sell out after thousands buy tickets to see fields
  5. 8 Former BBC presenter David Whiteley joins ITV News Anglia
  6. 9 MP 'optimistic' for Estover progress plans
  7. 10 Collection of samurai swords handed into police
March News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The suspected paedophile was arrested on Robingoodfellows Lane in March on Sunday, April 18. 

Facebook

Suspected paedophile, 61, arrested in live Facebook video stream

The Newsroom

Logo Icon
The site on land south of 85-89 Upwell Road has been granted outline planning for six homes

Planning and Development

‘You now have s**t on your face,’ objector to planning scheme told

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
General view of Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough

Crime

Man, 53, found in 'possession of knife' in Queensgate Shopping Centre

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Pike Textiles development agreed

Success after six year battle to get 21 homes approved on factory site

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus