Jurassic March! Dinosaur poses for selfies while passing through town
Fenland residents had a shock at the weekend when a giant dinosaur walked through March high street in a bid to cheer people up.
Operated by David Abbott, the imported state-of-the art costume was walked through the town centre and up to Deerfield Road on Saturday (April 24).
One young boy forced his dad to stop the car when passing the dinosaur so he could get out and grab a selfie with the prehistoric creature.
Mr Abbott, who has lived in March most of his life, works in a garage during the week and does costume play (cosplay) part time.
Teresa, his mother, said: “It’s a real walking dinosaur, David gets in it and it makes all the noises, it’s even got a camera in it and everything else.
“David goes to cosplay conventions and he’s going to start doing parties and things for charity, he’s just doing it to cheer people up in the town.”
Linda Richardson, a passer-by, said: “My grandson Myles Brandon, who is the youngest child of David and Jemma Brandon, made his dad stop the car so he could stroke him.”
