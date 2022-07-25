Stan is one of the stars of the show at Wisbech Museum – he's the life-size replica of a Tyrannosaurus Rex skull - Credit: Wisbech Museum

The dinosaurs exhibition which broke all footfall records for Wisbech Museum in summer 2018 is back for the holidays.

Replica dinosaur skeletons including the mighty skull of a Tyrannosaurus Rex, all loaned by the Sedgewick Museum of Earth Sciences in Cambridge, is on display for a new generation of dinosaur fans to enjoy.

The Cambridge beasts are lining up with Wisbech's own genuine dinosaur fossil, the massive jawbone of a temnodontosaurus marine reptile that's 200 million years old.

And the museum is permanently re-opening from Wednesday to Saturday to fit in as many visitors of all ages as possible, between 10am and 4pm daily.

Curator Robert Bell said: “It's great to be back to our normal opening hours with an exciting exhibition which was incredibly popular last time round.

“We were shut, working behind the scenes, for most of 2021 up to February this year while our major repairs and refurbishment went ahead.

“The contractors did a fantastic job, as the many visitors who've been in since we re-opened two days a week can testify.”

Building work at the back of the museum continues on constructing a more accessible new entrance which it's hoped will be completed before September.

It will provide a level approach through the back garden linking with a lift to the main galleries and a new welcoming reception area.

Until this work is completed, visitors should be aware there will be no level entrance or public toilets available in the building.

* Family Dinosaur Activity Days at and around the museum start on Tuesday August 2 with a Fabulous Fossils craft morning at Wisbech Library close by. Parents can find details of all activities in the What's On section of the Museum website here

