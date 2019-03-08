Police stop car for dirty number plate only to find driver was hiding something from them

It was supposed to be a standard police stop for a dirty number plate, but it turned out to be much more.

Fenland Cops pulled over the driver of a dirty Vauxhall Meriva in Pymoor, in between Little Downham and Manea on Wednesday, November 6.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Officers on patrol today saw this dirty Meriva in Pymoor. It caught our attention as the licence plate needed a good clean.

"We stopped the driver and discovered he was disqualified and not insured. Car seized and he'll be off to court."

Cops then photographed the filthy car on the back of a recovery truck heading for the police station as the driver was reported to court.

They added: "Another car seized by our eagle-eyed officers who stopped this vehicle because the number plate was so dirty, it couldn't be read."

Leaving two witty hash tags on the bottom, they said: "#shouldhavewashedthecar #canwegetyouataxi?"