Police stop car for dirty number plate only to find driver was hiding something from them
PUBLISHED: 11:00 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:00 07 November 2019
Supplied/@FenCops
It was supposed to be a standard police stop for a dirty number plate, but it turned out to be much more.
Fenland Cops pulled over the driver of a dirty Vauxhall Meriva in Pymoor, in between Little Downham and Manea on Wednesday, November 6.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Officers on patrol today saw this dirty Meriva in Pymoor. It caught our attention as the licence plate needed a good clean.
You may also want to watch:
"We stopped the driver and discovered he was disqualified and not insured. Car seized and he'll be off to court."
Cops then photographed the filthy car on the back of a recovery truck heading for the police station as the driver was reported to court.
They added: "Another car seized by our eagle-eyed officers who stopped this vehicle because the number plate was so dirty, it couldn't be read."
Leaving two witty hash tags on the bottom, they said: "#shouldhavewashedthecar #canwegetyouataxi?"