Advanced search

Exclusive

Workmates become 'Fenland river rescue squad' after disabled woman's Fiesta slips into the water along Sixteen Foot

PUBLISHED: 12:55 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:55 06 December 2019

From left: Kiam Green, James Buddle, Richard Buddle, who rescued motorist from car in the river at Sixteen Foot, Christchurch

From left: Kiam Green, James Buddle, Richard Buddle, who rescued motorist from car in the river at Sixteen Foot, Christchurch

Archant

Three workmen returning home to Wisbech became a Fenland river rescue squad when they pulled a disabled woman from her car that had gone into the river.

From left: Kiam Green, James Buddle, Richard Buddle, who rescued motorist from car in the river at Sixteen Foot, Christchurch From left: Kiam Green, James Buddle, Richard Buddle, who rescued motorist from car in the river at Sixteen Foot, Christchurch

Bricklayers Kiam Green and Richard and James Muddle were heading along the Sixteen Foot near Christchurch when one of them spotted the red Fiesta slowly sinking into the water.

"I spotted it from the corner of my eye," said Kiam. "I saw there was a car in the river and someone in it."

Their van was quickly brought to a halt and Kiam and Richard ran down the river bank.

"It was a steep bank and it needed all three of us to get her out," said Kiam.

The car being driven by a disabled woman that went into the Sixteen Foot., Three workmates returning home spotted it and rescued the driver.The car being driven by a disabled woman that went into the Sixteen Foot., Three workmates returning home spotted it and rescued the driver.

"She was a disabled lady and probably would have drowned if we had been any later.

"It had only just happened and her legs were already under water in the footwell of her car."

Kiam added: "Me and Richard were first there but would have struggled to get her out with James. It was a team effort for sure."

He said other motorists pulled up to offer help and support and a school nurse, who was passing by, helped out. They took the Fiesta driver into the warmth of their van where she stayed until police arrived at the scene.

From left: Kiam Green, James Buddle, Richard Buddle, who rescued motorist from car in the river at Sixteen Foot, ChristchurchFrom left: Kiam Green, James Buddle, Richard Buddle, who rescued motorist from car in the river at Sixteen Foot, Christchurch

"The footwell of the car was full of dirty water and if that car had gone completely into the river we would have had a job to get her out," he said.

"One of the police officers said it could have been much different."

James said: "It was a bit of a surprise to say the least. I'm glad it worked out well in the end."

The three men said they carried on with their journey once they knew the lady was safe and warm.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 3.50pm yesterday (December 5) to reports that a car had left Poulters Drove in Christchurch and was in a water filled dyke.

"The driver, a woman, was helped out of the car by members of the public."

The spokesman added: "No injuries were reported and the vehicle was recovered."

Most Read

March carer who sprayed screaming dementia sufferer in the face with water is banned from working with vulnerable people

Care worker Louise Fage, of Wisbech Road, March, sprayed a dementia sufferer in the face with water for 30 seconds while she screamed and cried. The incident happened when Fage was working at Askham House Care Home in Doddington. She has been banned from working with vulnerable people. Picture: FACEBOOK

Lorry driver’s first ever shift ends on its side as they roll artic into ditch on straight Fen road

The B1040, Whittlesey where a lorry driver on their first ever shift rolled into a ditch. Picture: Twitter/@RoadPoliceBCH

Prison staff say London Bridge killer Usman Khan would have met victim Jack Merritt at Whitemoor

Handout file photo issued by Metropolitan Police of a composed image of (left) Jack Merritt, 25, of Cottenham, Cambridgeshire and (right) Saskia Jones, 23, of Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, both formally identified by the Metropolitan Police as the two victims who died following the terrorist attack near to London Bridge on Friday. Inquests into the deaths of London Bridge terror attack victims will be opened at the Old Bailey. Picture: FILE

Thieves break into The Three Tuns pub in Doddington and steal 13 containers of used cooking oil

The Three Tuns pub in Doddington was broken into this morning (Tuesday December 3) and property was stolen.

Driver facing ‘uncomfortable’ questions from police after abandoning car in Fenland street

Driver facing 'uncomfortable' questions from police after he abandoned this car in March. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Most Read

March carer who sprayed screaming dementia sufferer in the face with water is banned from working with vulnerable people

Care worker Louise Fage, of Wisbech Road, March, sprayed a dementia sufferer in the face with water for 30 seconds while she screamed and cried. The incident happened when Fage was working at Askham House Care Home in Doddington. She has been banned from working with vulnerable people. Picture: FACEBOOK

Lorry driver’s first ever shift ends on its side as they roll artic into ditch on straight Fen road

The B1040, Whittlesey where a lorry driver on their first ever shift rolled into a ditch. Picture: Twitter/@RoadPoliceBCH

Prison staff say London Bridge killer Usman Khan would have met victim Jack Merritt at Whitemoor

Handout file photo issued by Metropolitan Police of a composed image of (left) Jack Merritt, 25, of Cottenham, Cambridgeshire and (right) Saskia Jones, 23, of Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, both formally identified by the Metropolitan Police as the two victims who died following the terrorist attack near to London Bridge on Friday. Inquests into the deaths of London Bridge terror attack victims will be opened at the Old Bailey. Picture: FILE

Thieves break into The Three Tuns pub in Doddington and steal 13 containers of used cooking oil

The Three Tuns pub in Doddington was broken into this morning (Tuesday December 3) and property was stolen.

Driver facing ‘uncomfortable’ questions from police after abandoning car in Fenland street

Driver facing 'uncomfortable' questions from police after he abandoned this car in March. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Latest from the Cambs Times

Workmates become ‘Fenland river rescue squad’ after disabled woman’s Fiesta slips into the water along Sixteen Foot

From left: Kiam Green, James Buddle, Richard Buddle, who rescued motorist from car in the river at Sixteen Foot, Christchurch

Fenland care home group donate toys for Cambridgeshire Police’s Christmas appeal

Askham Village Community care group are supporting Cambridgeshire Police’s Christmas toy appeal. Picture: Supplied

PCSOs deal with ‘medical emergency’ while out issuing parking tickets in Whittlesey

PCSOs in Whittlesey helped to deal with a medical emergency while they were out issuing parking tickets in the town. Picture: Policing Fenland

Chatteris drug dealer tried to hide in a hedge after throwing bag full of cannabis, MDMA, cocaine and cash away

Chatteris drug dealer Jamie Payne, of Bridge Street, ran from officers who were investigating another incident in Derwent Close, St Ives. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

March carer who sprayed screaming dementia sufferer in the face with water is banned from working with vulnerable people

Care worker Louise Fage, of Wisbech Road, March, sprayed a dementia sufferer in the face with water for 30 seconds while she screamed and cried. The incident happened when Fage was working at Askham House Care Home in Doddington. She has been banned from working with vulnerable people. Picture: FACEBOOK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists