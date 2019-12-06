Exclusive

Workmates become 'Fenland river rescue squad' after disabled woman's Fiesta slips into the water along Sixteen Foot

From left: Kiam Green, James Buddle, Richard Buddle, who rescued motorist from car in the river at Sixteen Foot, Christchurch Archant

Three workmen returning home to Wisbech became a Fenland river rescue squad when they pulled a disabled woman from her car that had gone into the river.

Bricklayers Kiam Green and Richard and James Muddle were heading along the Sixteen Foot near Christchurch when one of them spotted the red Fiesta slowly sinking into the water.

"I spotted it from the corner of my eye," said Kiam. "I saw there was a car in the river and someone in it."

Their van was quickly brought to a halt and Kiam and Richard ran down the river bank.

"It was a steep bank and it needed all three of us to get her out," said Kiam.

"She was a disabled lady and probably would have drowned if we had been any later.

"It had only just happened and her legs were already under water in the footwell of her car."

Kiam added: "Me and Richard were first there but would have struggled to get her out with James. It was a team effort for sure."

He said other motorists pulled up to offer help and support and a school nurse, who was passing by, helped out. They took the Fiesta driver into the warmth of their van where she stayed until police arrived at the scene.

"The footwell of the car was full of dirty water and if that car had gone completely into the river we would have had a job to get her out," he said.

"One of the police officers said it could have been much different."

James said: "It was a bit of a surprise to say the least. I'm glad it worked out well in the end."

The three men said they carried on with their journey once they knew the lady was safe and warm.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 3.50pm yesterday (December 5) to reports that a car had left Poulters Drove in Christchurch and was in a water filled dyke.

"The driver, a woman, was helped out of the car by members of the public."

The spokesman added: "No injuries were reported and the vehicle was recovered."