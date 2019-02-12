Advanced search

Disgraced MP Fiona Onasanya freed after one month in jail

PUBLISHED: 09:35 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:35 26 February 2019

Fiona Onasanya arriving at the Old Bailey, London, in January, for sentencing after lying to avoid speeding points. Picture: PA WIRE

Archant

Disgraced MP Fiona Onasanya has been released from prison after serving a month of her sentence for perverting the course of justice.

The MP for Peterborough, who was expelled by the Labour Party, was driven out of HMP Bronzefield in Ashford in Surrey on Tuesday morning.

She was jailed for three months at the Old Bailey on January 29 after being convicted of perverting the course of justice by lying to avoid a speeding charge.

Onasanya, 35, sat in the back of a white Sodexo-branded Vauxhall with the closest window to her covered by a hi-vis jacket as it drove past photographers at speed.

The MP with a once-promising career is continuing in her role, sitting as an Independent politician despite calls for her resignation.

She is also appealing against her conviction.

A jail sentence of at least 12 months is required for the automatic removal of an MP under parliamentary rules.

But a lesser sentence can result in a recall petition, which would result in a by-election if it is signed by more than 10% of the electorate in the constituency.

Onasanya, a solicitor by profession, is expected to have to obey strict conditions as part of her early release.

It came after the Attorney General’s Office ruled that her sentence was not unduly lenient following a complaint being lodged.

Jurors at the Old Bailey were told that Onasanya colluded with her brother Festus after her car was clocked speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone in the village of Thorney, near Peterborough, in July 2017.

She was sent a Notice of Intended Prosecution to fill out, but it was sent back naming the guilty driver as Aleks Antipow, an acquaintance of her brother, who was away visiting his parents in Russia.

Festus Onasanya was sentenced to 10 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to three counts of perverting the course of justice over speeding, including over the July 24 incident.

