Dismissed Cambs cop reveals all in new book exposing ‘the life of a rural Bobby’

Andrew Rudd was dismissed from Cambridgeshire Constabulary in 2013 and he explains all in his new book called Caged: Memories of a Police Officer. Picture: Archant/Supplied Archant

A former Cambridgeshire police officer – who was dismissed in 2013 for gross misconduct – has revealed all in an explosive new book.

Former Cambs cops crew photo including PC Andew Rudd. Picture: Supplied/Archive Former Cambs cops crew photo including PC Andew Rudd. Picture: Supplied/Archive

PC Andrew Rudd was one of the force’s control operators and officers based in March, Wisbech and Chatteris between 2001 and 2013.

The 46-year-old, who has now left the county, was sacked in June 2013 following a hearing which found “a number of discipline issues were found proved”.

Mr Rudd, a father of three daughters, still denies any wrong doing and even disputed the decision at the time, claiming he was “not guilty”.

His new book ‘Caged: Memories of a Police Officer’, which has now been published and is available on Amazon, aims to tell his side of the story.

Andew Rudd appears on the front page of the Cambs Times newspaper in July 2013. Picture: Archant/Archive Andew Rudd appears on the front page of the Cambs Times newspaper in July 2013. Picture: Archant/Archive

He said: “The book tells some tales about my service, my training and incidents I attended, two of which caused me to develop PTSD.”

Mr Rudd, previously known as PC Andy Harcup-Rudd, suffered with his post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) for around seven years.

“It nearly killed me,” Rudd revealed as he confessed to no seeking any help for the issues caused by the things he saw at work in the Fens.

Speaking of his dismissal, which was covered heavily on the front page of the Cambs Times at the time, Mr Rudd explained his reaction.

Andew Rudd with his wife Claire and daughters Alison, Jessica and Olivia. Picture: Family/Supplied Andew Rudd with his wife Claire and daughters Alison, Jessica and Olivia. Picture: Family/Supplied

“There was social media and local interest but I remained quiet,” he said.

“Basically, the end of the book tells my side of the story and of my dismissal for something I frankly was not guilty of.”

In 2013, James Wade of police professional standards gave more details of the dismissal in a letter to Chatteris businessman Viv Salisbury.

Former PC Andrew Rudd pictured at work in Wisbech in 2012. Picture: Archant/Archive Former PC Andrew Rudd pictured at work in Wisbech in 2012. Picture: Archant/Archive

“PC Rudd was the subject of a disciplinary hearing before a panel, chaired by the assistant chief constable, on June 13 and 14,” he wrote.

“A number of discipline issues were found proved and the officer was dismissed from service.”

Mr Salisbury had been contacted by officers over another issue that may have involved PC Rudd.

The letter from Mr Wade confirmed the former policeman had been questioned about the incident but subsequently cleared.

Caged: Memories of a Police Officer. Picture: Supplied Caged: Memories of a Police Officer. Picture: Supplied

Mr Rudd added: “The motivation is to tell my story so people see that the life of a rural Bobby is not as boring as it may seem.

“Our police officers face a lot of trauma that at one time was not recognised.

“I remain a staunch supporter of our police am proud to have served.”

To buy the book, visit: www.amzn.to/38I3SRc