Dispersal order to be issued for the whole of Cambridgeshire ahead of large static car meet

21 August, 2019 - 17:18
Dispersal order ahead of Peterborough car meet for the whole of Cambridgeshire. Picture: ARCHANT

A dispersal order for the whole of Cambridgeshire will be in place this weekend in a bid to reduce crime and disorder.

The measure has been taken by local policing teams in response to information about a large static car meet in Peterborough which could move to other areas of the county.

The order, which enables police to move people on from an area where they suspect their behaviour is anti-social, will be in place initially between 5pm on Saturday (August 24) and 10am on Sunday (August 25).

It has been granted under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Inspector Karl Secker, from the Peterborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We are aware of the planned car meet on Saturday evening which has been advertised as a static meet which is not an offence.

"However, the behaviour of some individuals following the initial gatherings sometimes leads to increased risk of injury to both members of the public and spectators."

The order allows Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) and police officers to direct a person to leave the area specified if they have reasonable grounds to suspect their behaviour has caused, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public.

Failure to comply with the order can result in arrest.

Inspector Secker continued: "The last meet in Peterborough was a peaceful event with all enthusiasts behaving impeccably and no action was required.

"But the dispersal order is in place and will allow us to take positive action should the meet turn into drifting or anti-social behaviour.

"It gives us the power to make those causing the anti-social behaviour to leave the area with immediate effect and not to return within a specified period.

"Additionally, if we believe a vehicle may be used to commit anti-social behaviour we have the power to seize the keys for the entire dispersal period."

