Disqualified driver 'put lives of innocent road users in danger' after leading police on car chase around Whittlesey in dad's Audi A5

PUBLISHED: 12:27 16 December 2019

Disqualified driver Callum Foster, of Coneygree Road, Peterborough, jailed for 14 months for ‘putting the lives of innocent road users in danger’ when he lead police on a dangerous car chase around Whittlesey in his dad’s Audi A5. Picture: POLICE

Disqualified driver Callum Foster, of Coneygree Road, Peterborough, jailed for 14 months for 'putting the lives of innocent road users in danger' when he lead police on a dangerous car chase around Whittlesey in his dad's Audi A5. Picture: POLICE

Disqualified driver Callum Foster was accused of "putting the lives of innocent road users in danger" after leading police on a dangerous car chase in his dad's Audi A5.

Foster, 24, was seen driving the car, which showed as having no tax, by an officer in an unmarked car in Whittlesey on November 9.

He signalled for Foster to pull over but he instead sped off. The officer pursued him, driving at excessive speeds, through residential areas and across rural roads before he was halted by a narrow bridge.

Realising he couldn't make it over, Foster reversed into the police car before making off from the officer.

About half an hour later, Foster was spotted by another officer travelling towards Whittlesey. Knowing he had previously made off from police, they deployed stingers and punctured his tyres.

Despite this Foster continued to drive at excessive speeds, overtaking several vehicles. As he approached Whittlesey the decision was made to use tactical contact to bring the pursuit to a safe conclusion.

When he was eventually brought to a halt it became apparent he was disqualified from driving and the car belonged to his dad, who was completely unaware he had taken it.

He was also found to be in possession of a small amount of cannabis.

Foster, of Coneygree Road, Peterborough, was jailed last Monday (December 9) for 14 months at Peterborough Crown Court after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance and possession of a class B drug.

He was also disqualified from driving for a further three and a half years.

PC James Styles said: "Foster put the lives of innocent road users in danger by driving at excessive speeds and with flat tyres.

"There is no doubt he was prepared to do whatever it took to evade police.

"Disqualified drivers have their licences taken away for a reason and by continuing to drive, they put other road users at risk."

For more information about speeding, including potential penalties and how to report dangerous driving, visit the force website.

A video of the police chase has been put together by Cambridgeshire Police and can be viewed on YouTube.

