Elderly people targeted in string of distraction home burglaries across Cambs

Men offering to carry out repair jobs at a number of homes across Cambridgeshire have committed several distraction burglaries. Picture: Cambs Cops Cambs Cops

Hundreds of pounds have been taken from elderly residents across the region by two distraction burglars knocking on doors and posing as repairmen.

There have been four incidents across Wisbech, Whittlesey and Witchford with one leaving a victim, in his 60s, £600 out of pocket after the men made off with their cash.

It has been reported that two men have visited predominantly elderly people’s homes and offered to carry out various repair jobs.

On some occasions they have taken a cash deposit from their victims and not returned.

On other occasions the victim has been distracted by one of the men whilst the other entered through another door to steal items from within the home.

In Parson Drove in Wisbech on June 2, £600 was taken upfront for ‘gardening work’, the offenders said they needed to move the victim’s car and never returned.

On June 9 in Witchford near Ely, £20 was taken from a man in his 80s after the men promised to cut down his hedge – they asked for a glass of water and stole money from the house.

In Whittlesey on June 13, £280 was taken from a victim in his 90s for ‘coping work on walls’.

On the same day, £20 was taken from a victim, in his 80s, after they offered to repair his fence.

One of the men is described as white, in his 50s with a red complexion and tanned skin, 5’8” tall and of medium build.

On one occasion he wore a pair of grey square-rimmed glasses, a green farming-style gilet and a black baseball cap.

His younger accomplice has been described as a white man in his 20s, 5’5” tall with dark, messy hair which was long on top. He wore a black sweatshirt, black jeans and a black baseball cap.

PC George Corney said: “These men are clearly targeting older people and we are really keen to identify them.

“If you have also been a victim, or believe you have encountered these men, even if they did not take any money from you, please report this to us as it could help in our investigation.”

“Distraction burglars usually pretend to be someone they are not.

“If you are not expecting someone to visit you and you don’t know them, do not let them into your home. If you are really unsure, don’t open the door.

“A genuine caller won’t mind coming back at a time when it is more convenient for you and for when you can arrange to have someone you trust with you for the appointment.”

For more information on distraction burglars, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Bogus-callers

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/35870/20 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report