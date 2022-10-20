The councillor has thanked those already helping out for their generosity but as the conflict continues, more help is needed. - Credit: Archant

Fenland District Council is appealing for more people to come forward to host Ukrainian families.

More than 100 refugees have already been homed in Fenland since the Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme was launched six months ago.

However, as the war continues, thousands more refugees are seeking safe homes in the UK this winter.

New hosts are being sought as some existing Ukrainian guests have had their current accommodation not work out as their original hosts are unable to continue to offer the use of their home.

Leader of Fenland District Council, Cllr Chris Boden, said: “The generosity shown so far by Fenland hosts, opening their homes to those fleeing the war in Ukraine, has been extremely heartening, and we offer them our sincere thanks for offering their guests such a warm welcome to our district.

“But, with the war showing no sign of ending, we urgently need more hosts to help those seeking safety from their homeland.

“We recognise that hosting someone in your home for six months is a huge commitment, so it’s not to be undertaken lightly, but there is a lot of help and support at hand.

“We would urge anyone who may be able to offer temporary accommodation to get in touch.”

Prospective hosts need to be able to offer accommodation for a minimum of six months.

Those who are successfully matched to Ukrainian guests are offered a monthly £500 ‘thank you’ payment.

Fenland District Council and their partners provide a support package for Ukrainian guests.

They work with host families to carry out the necessary accommodation and disclosure checks.

As well as helping them with access to financial support, education, healthcare and social care services when they arrive.

The Government’s Homes for Ukraine ‘Sponsor Guidance’ which can be found online, outlines important information and things to think about before signing up to the scheme.

If you are interested in becoming a host but would like to find some more information and advice on where to start, you can call the Fenland Homes for Ukraine support officer, Tom Walczak, for a casual chat on 01354 622302 or email: twalczak@fenland.gov.uk