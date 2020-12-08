Rise in Covid-19 cases across Fenland’s education settings while East Cambs reports drop

Fenland reported an increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases reported in its education settings for the week commencing November 30, while East Cambridgeshire recorded a slight drop over the same period. Picture: JACOB KING/PA WIRE/GETTY IMAGES Archant

The number of education settings in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire that reported positive Covid-19 cases the week commencing November 30 have been revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fenland reported an increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases reported in its education settings for the week commencing November 30, while East Cambridgeshire recorded a slight drop over the same period. Picture: JACOB KING/PA WIRE Fenland reported an increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases reported in its education settings for the week commencing November 30, while East Cambridgeshire recorded a slight drop over the same period. Picture: JACOB KING/PA WIRE

In Fenland, there were 10 confirmed cases compared to six the week commencing November 23, while East Cambridgeshire reported six cases, one less than during the same period, according to data released by Cambridgeshire County Council.

Peterborough confirmed 33 positive Covid-19 cases across all settings, Huntingdonshire recorded six, 13 in Cambridge City and 10 in South Cambridgeshire.

The figures include cases reported from 335 schools, 1,207 early years settings and nine post-16 colleges across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

A total of 89 staff and 1,740 pupils in Cambridgeshire are self-isolating, with 39 staff and 1,328 pupils in Peterborough also in isolation.

A county council spokesperson said: “We will not identify individual schools, or say how many children or staff have contracted the virus as some schools will only have single cases.

“However, we will highlight the total number of pupils and staff who are self-isolating as a result of outbreaks.”

Figures recorded on December 7 show that across Fenland, the number of people that tested positive for Covid-19 rose by 31.2 per cent in the last seven days.

There was also an increase in the number of Covid-19 related deaths within 28 days of a positive test across the district over the same period.

Meanwhile in East Cambridgeshire, there were fewer people that tested positive in the last seven days up to December 7.

Sixty-eight people tested positive for the virus, a 28.3 per cent increase on the week before, while there were no deaths related to Covid-19 during the same time period.

Jonathan Lewis, director of education for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said that the new tier system of Covid-19 restrictions will not have any major impact on schools.

He said: “We continue to work with schools to offer support so that young people can continue to get the education they need.

“Our education teams are committed to ensuring pupils follow the rules within their education setting, with the safety of our pupils, their families and staff remaining our utmost priority.”

Mr Lewis also said details on the winter grant scheme will be shared with parents this week in a bid to ensure access to food and help with other challenges during the Christmas period.