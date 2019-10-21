Advanced search

Floods Ferry Road in the Fens forced shut after car leaves road and lands upside down in water-filled ditch - recovery are on-scene

21 October, 2019 - 14:11
Floods Ferry Road near Doddington is closed while a recovery team tidy up a crash scene this afternoon (October 21). Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Floods Ferry Road near Doddington is closed while a recovery team tidy up a crash scene this afternoon (October 21). Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Twitter/@FenCops

The driver and a passenger escaped unhurt today after their car left a Fenland road and landed upside down in a water filled-ditch.

"The collision involved a single vehicle which careered off the road and landed upside down in a water-filled ditch," said a spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police.

"The two occupants of the car were uninjured and able to get themselves out of the vehicle safely."

You may also want to watch:

Police were forced to close the road for a while to recover the vehicle.

Officers were called to Floods Ferry Road near Doddington and discovered that both occupants had escaped injury after their Peugeot 207 crashed at around 10am

The spokesman urged others to "please avoid Floods Ferry Road in the Fenlands areas as we are going to be closing the road to recover the vehicle."

He said they had been called at 10.23am following the collision which involved a single vehicle left the road.

Most Read

Rail bridge in the Fens hit again - engineers called to assess damage at Stonea after brick work dislodged

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine � believed to be a carrot topper � struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Suspected drug-driver arrested during early hours of the morning in March also found in possession of drugs

Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving was also found in possession on Sunday, October 20. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Fire crews tackle first floor bedroom blaze in Chatteris

Fire crews tackled a house blaze in Wenny Road, Chatteris: Picture; CAMBS FIRE STOCK IMAGE

‘Significant damage’ to rail bridge will slow down trains and close underpass to motorists for several weeks

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine – believed to be a carrot topper – struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Floods Ferry Road in the Fens forced shut after car leaves road and lands upside down in water-filled ditch – recovery are on-scene

Floods Ferry Road near Doddington is closed while a recovery team tidy up a crash scene this afternoon (October 21). Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Most Read

Rail bridge in the Fens hit again - engineers called to assess damage at Stonea after brick work dislodged

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine � believed to be a carrot topper � struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Suspected drug-driver arrested during early hours of the morning in March also found in possession of drugs

Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving was also found in possession on Sunday, October 20. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Fire crews tackle first floor bedroom blaze in Chatteris

Fire crews tackled a house blaze in Wenny Road, Chatteris: Picture; CAMBS FIRE STOCK IMAGE

‘Significant damage’ to rail bridge will slow down trains and close underpass to motorists for several weeks

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine – believed to be a carrot topper – struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Floods Ferry Road in the Fens forced shut after car leaves road and lands upside down in water-filled ditch – recovery are on-scene

Floods Ferry Road near Doddington is closed while a recovery team tidy up a crash scene this afternoon (October 21). Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Latest from the Cambs Times

‘Significant damage’ to rail bridge will slow down trains and close underpass to motorists for several weeks

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine – believed to be a carrot topper – struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Rail bridge in the Fens hit again - engineers called to assess damage at Stonea after brick work dislodged

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine � believed to be a carrot topper � struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Firefighters battle deliberate car blaze for more than an hour on quiet Cambridgeshire B road

Dramatic pictures show the moment firefighters were left tacking a deliberate car blaze in Thorney on Sunday, October 20. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

‘Check your tyres,’ Fen Cops warn after car lands upside down in water-filled ditch due to worn front tyres

Shocking images have emerged from the crash on Floods Ferry Road near Doddington. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Floods Ferry Road in the Fens forced shut after car leaves road and lands upside down in water-filled ditch – recovery are on-scene

Floods Ferry Road near Doddington is closed while a recovery team tidy up a crash scene this afternoon (October 21). Picture: Twitter/@FenCops
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists