Floods Ferry Road in the Fens forced shut after car leaves road and lands upside down in water-filled ditch - recovery are on-scene

Floods Ferry Road near Doddington is closed while a recovery team tidy up a crash scene this afternoon (October 21). Picture: Twitter/@FenCops Twitter/@FenCops

The driver and a passenger escaped unhurt today after their car left a Fenland road and landed upside down in a water filled-ditch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

"The collision involved a single vehicle which careered off the road and landed upside down in a water-filled ditch," said a spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police.

"The two occupants of the car were uninjured and able to get themselves out of the vehicle safely."

You may also want to watch:

Police were forced to close the road for a while to recover the vehicle.

Officers were called to Floods Ferry Road near Doddington and discovered that both occupants had escaped injury after their Peugeot 207 crashed at around 10am

The spokesman urged others to "please avoid Floods Ferry Road in the Fenlands areas as we are going to be closing the road to recover the vehicle."

He said they had been called at 10.23am following the collision which involved a single vehicle left the road.