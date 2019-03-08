Advanced search

Caught on camera! High-value fishing equipment worth around £4,500 stolen from home in March

PUBLISHED: 17:09 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 23 October 2019

Two men were caught on camera taking fishing equipment worth over £4,000 from a home in March. Picture: Supplied/Police

Supplied/Police

Two men were caught on CCTV stealing fishing equipment worth around £4,500 from March.

They failed to spot the camera filming their every move as the piled the gear into their estate car outside Bevills Place off the High Street.

Police released the incriminating footage in a bid to identify and located the men wanted in connection with the high-value theft which took place on Tuesday, October 15.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Do you recognise these men? We'd like to speak to them in connection with the theft of high value fishing tackle in March.

"At about 8pm on October 15 the equipment, worth about £4,500, was stolen from outside a property in Bevills Place.

"If you recognise the men or have been offered fishing tackle for sale and believe it may be this equipment, please call police on 101 quoting 35/74049/19.

"Alternatively, visit www.cambs.police.uk/report or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

