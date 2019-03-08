This is the man police want to question urgently about sexual assaults on teenage girls in two Cambridgeshire towns
PUBLISHED: 16:35 01 November 2019
Archant
Police tonight issued a CCTV image of the man they want to question following sexual assaults on two teenage girls in different Cambridgeshire towns.
PC Emily Heriot said: "This was a traumatic experience for the victims and I would urge anyone who has information about the incident, or who recognises the man in the CCTV image, to get in touch."
At about 11.45am on Saturday, 5 October, a girl, aged 13, was assaulted outside a shop on Huntingdon High Street.
You may also want to watch:
During the second incident, a 12-year-old girl was assaulted in St Neots Road, St Neots, at about 4.30pm on Tuesday, 8 October.
Both girls were uninjured as a result of the incidents.
Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/71238/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.