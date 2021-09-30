Published: 11:06 AM September 30, 2021

Dr Scott Castell, who works for Magpas Air Ambulance, decided to run 169 kilometres of organised races in full air ambulance uniform and kit bag (weighing 18kg in total!) He's now running the London Marathon for the last leg of his challenge. - Credit: Magpas Air Ambulance

A Magpas Air Ambulance doctor is running the London Marathon this Sunday (October 3) as part of the final challenge in a series of 10K’s and half marathons he’s done to raise money for the charity.

Dr Scott Castell has worked on board the Magpas Air Ambulance as part of the charity’s lifesaving medical team in Cambridgeshire for four years.

When the service got a new AugustaWestland 169 helicopter in 2019, he knew he wanted to do something special to help Magpas raise the extra £50,000 a month the charity needed to fund the investment.

Scott decided to run 169 kilometres of organised races in full air ambulance uniform and kit bag (weighing 18kg in total!), and is now on the last leg of his challenge.

Scott had originally planned to take on some more races and complete the London Marathon in 2020, but due to Covid, the end of his challenge was put on hold.

He had to rise to the new challenges that he was facing.

With his wife at home with their new baby, Scott worked tirelessly on the front line, both in the hospital and with Magpas Air Ambulance.

This summer, Scott’s 169 challenge was able to resume.

He says getting back into it and building up to the toughest run of his life has been harder than he first thought.

“I always knew it was going to be hard," said Scott.

"The magnitude of this challenge hits me in particular when I’m getting towards the end of my runs and the bag and boots really start to hurt.

“It’s at those points that I have to remind myself that all the pain and exhaustion will be nothing in comparison to how good I’ll feel when I finish the London Marathon for Magpas Air Ambulance!

“That’s what motivates me the most; having seen first-hand the advanced, lifesaving care this charity provides to people across Cambridgeshire and the East of England.

“I know what a difference the money I’m helping to raise will make.

“I also want to finish this challenge to make my wife, Hattie, and son, Teddy proud.

“I want Teddy to grow up and be proud that his dad did something that not many other people have, for a cause that means so much to me.”

You can donate to Magpas through Scott’s JustGiving page.