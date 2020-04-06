Video

‘Best birthday ever’ for George, 7, thanks to residents who put teddy bears, banners and rainbows on display in their windows

Rainbows, teddy bears and banners in windows meant that George Miles, of Doddington, had "the best birthday ever" when he turned seven-years-old on Sunday (April 5) - despite his special day taking place amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: EMMA LOUISE MILES Archant

A Doddington boy who was upset that he couldn’t celebrate turning seven-years-old with his friends because of the coronavirus lockdown ended up having the “best birthday ever” thanks to the kindness of strangers.

George had told his mum Emma Louise Miles that he was upset that no one could come and see him on his special day - so she decided to ask for the help of village residents to make sure it became a birthday to remember.

She posted on the Facebook page Doddington’s Doings on Saturday asking residents to put rainbows, teddies and happy birthday signs in their windows as he wanted to go for a walk on his seventh birthday on Sunday.

She said: “We were absolutely blown away by the response thank you so much to everyone who helped to make George’s Day that much better.

“He has said it has been one of the best birthdays.”

“It was a lovely surprise for him and just goes to show what a lovely village Doddington is.”

