Advanced search

Video

‘Best birthday ever’ for George, 7, thanks to residents who put teddy bears, banners and rainbows on display in their windows

PUBLISHED: 14:57 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:57 06 April 2020

Rainbows, teddy bears and banners in windows meant that George Miles, of Doddington, had

Rainbows, teddy bears and banners in windows meant that George Miles, of Doddington, had "the best birthday ever" when he turned seven-years-old on Sunday (April 5) - despite his special day taking place amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: EMMA LOUISE MILES

Archant

A Doddington boy who was upset that he couldn’t celebrate turning seven-years-old with his friends because of the coronavirus lockdown ended up having the “best birthday ever” thanks to the kindness of strangers.

Rainbows, teddy bears and banners in windows meant that George Miles, of Doddington, had the 'best birthday ever' when he turned seven-years-old on Sunday (April 5) - despite his special day taking place amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: EMMA LOUISE MILES Rainbows, teddy bears and banners in windows meant that George Miles, of Doddington, had the 'best birthday ever' when he turned seven-years-old on Sunday (April 5) - despite his special day taking place amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: EMMA LOUISE MILES

George had told his mum Emma Louise Miles that he was upset that no one could come and see him on his special day - so she decided to ask for the help of village residents to make sure it became a birthday to remember.

She posted on the Facebook page Doddington’s Doings on Saturday asking residents to put rainbows, teddies and happy birthday signs in their windows as he wanted to go for a walk on his seventh birthday on Sunday.

She said: “We were absolutely blown away by the response thank you so much to everyone who helped to make George’s Day that much better.

Rainbows, teddy bears and banners in windows meant that George Miles, of Doddington, had the 'best birthday ever' when he turned seven-years-old on Sunday (April 5) - despite his special day taking place amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: EMMA LOUISE MILES Rainbows, teddy bears and banners in windows meant that George Miles, of Doddington, had the 'best birthday ever' when he turned seven-years-old on Sunday (April 5) - despite his special day taking place amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: EMMA LOUISE MILES

“He has said it has been one of the best birthdays.”

“It was a lovely surprise for him and just goes to show what a lovely village Doddington is.”

Rainbows, teddy bears and banners in windows meant that George Miles, of Doddington, had the 'best birthday ever' when he turned seven-years-old on Sunday (April 5) - despite his special day taking place amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: EMMA LOUISE MILES Rainbows, teddy bears and banners in windows meant that George Miles, of Doddington, had the 'best birthday ever' when he turned seven-years-old on Sunday (April 5) - despite his special day taking place amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: EMMA LOUISE MILES

Rainbows, teddy bears and banners in windows meant that George Miles, of Doddington, had the 'best birthday ever' when he turned seven-years-old on Sunday (April 5) - despite his special day taking place amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: EMMA LOUISE MILES Rainbows, teddy bears and banners in windows meant that George Miles, of Doddington, had the 'best birthday ever' when he turned seven-years-old on Sunday (April 5) - despite his special day taking place amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: EMMA LOUISE MILES

Rainbows, teddy bears and banners in windows meant that George Miles, of Doddington, had the 'best birthday ever' when he turned seven-years-old on Sunday (April 5) - despite his special day taking place amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: EMMA LOUISE MILES Rainbows, teddy bears and banners in windows meant that George Miles, of Doddington, had the 'best birthday ever' when he turned seven-years-old on Sunday (April 5) - despite his special day taking place amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: EMMA LOUISE MILES

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: In Peterborough today advice on social distancing at bus stops goes unheeded

Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Thieves wreck Indian restaurant in the Fens - smashing plates, breaking furnishings and making off with alcohol and goods

Owners of the Gurkha Indian restaurant in Dartford Road, March, today found it had been broken into and substantial damage caused. Picture: Supplied

Man found in closed park with cannabis and grinder amid UK lockdown

Drugs seized from a closed Fenland park after a man was found with them on April 5. Picture: Policing Fenland

Chatteris netballers stay at the top of their game during coronavirus pandemic with isolation video

Players from Chatteris Netball Club are keeping fit during the coronavirus pandemic as they took part in an isolation video. Picture: FACEBOOK/CHATTERIS NETBALL CLUB

All households to receive a letter from the Prime Minister with coronavirus guidance

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Most Read

Coronavirus: In Peterborough today advice on social distancing at bus stops goes unheeded

Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Thieves wreck Indian restaurant in the Fens - smashing plates, breaking furnishings and making off with alcohol and goods

Owners of the Gurkha Indian restaurant in Dartford Road, March, today found it had been broken into and substantial damage caused. Picture: Supplied

Man found in closed park with cannabis and grinder amid UK lockdown

Drugs seized from a closed Fenland park after a man was found with them on April 5. Picture: Policing Fenland

Chatteris netballers stay at the top of their game during coronavirus pandemic with isolation video

Players from Chatteris Netball Club are keeping fit during the coronavirus pandemic as they took part in an isolation video. Picture: FACEBOOK/CHATTERIS NETBALL CLUB

All households to receive a letter from the Prime Minister with coronavirus guidance

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Latest from the Cambs Times

Thieves wreck Indian restaurant in the Fens - smashing plates, breaking furnishings and making off with alcohol and goods

Owners of the Gurkha Indian restaurant in Dartford Road, March, today found it had been broken into and substantial damage caused. Picture: Supplied

Keyworker thanks motorists after picture of deserted A47 emerges amid coronavirus pandemic

A keyworker thanked motorists for staying indoors after a picture of an empty A47 was shared online. Picture: Policing Fenland

Wisbech man who stole goods worth more than £11,000 in string of offences is charged

Jeffery Burton has been charged with multiple thefts and burglaries in Wisbech, including at 50 Backpacks on Bridge Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Best birthday ever’ for George, 7, thanks to residents who put teddy bears, banners and rainbows on display in their windows

Rainbows, teddy bears and banners in windows meant that George Miles, of Doddington, had

Wisbech firm sets up COVID task force to step up vital supplies to companies producing urgent medical equipment

Steve Rawlins, CEO of Anglia Components, that has set up COVID taskforce Picture; ANGLIA
Drive 24