The blaze started as a car fire but quickly spread. - Credit: Alan Gowler

Several crews were called to Doddington as a car fire spread and tore through the car, a caravan and buildings.

On Saturday October 15, crews from Sawtry, Chatteris and the North Roaming Fire Engine were called to Primrose Hill in Doddington after receiving reports of a car fire at 5.36pm.

However, once crews arrived they found the fire had spread to a caravan and surrounding agricultural buildings.

They wore breathing apparatus and fought the fire with hose reals and return to their stations by 7.40pm.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On Saturday (15) at 5.36pm a crew from Sawtry, Chatteris and the north roaming fire engine was called to a car fire on Primrose Hill, Doddington.

“Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving agricultural buildings, a car and a caravan. Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighter used hose reels to extinguish the fire.

“The crew returned to their station by 7.40pm. The cause of the fire was accidental.”