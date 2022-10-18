News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Doddington fire involving car, caravan and building

Harry Goodman

Published: 11:02 AM October 18, 2022
The blaze started as a car fire but quickly spread.

The blaze started as a car fire but quickly spread.

Several crews were called to Doddington as a car fire spread and tore through the car, a caravan and buildings. 

On Saturday October 15, crews from Sawtry, Chatteris and the North Roaming Fire Engine were called to Primrose Hill in Doddington after receiving reports of a car fire at 5.36pm. 

However, once crews arrived they found the fire had spread to a caravan and surrounding agricultural buildings. 

They wore breathing apparatus and fought the fire with hose reals and return to their stations by 7.40pm. 

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On Saturday (15) at 5.36pm a crew from Sawtry, Chatteris and the north roaming fire engine was called to a car fire on Primrose Hill, Doddington. 

“Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving agricultural buildings, a car and a caravan. Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighter used hose reels to extinguish the fire. 

“The crew returned to their station by 7.40pm. The cause of the fire was accidental.” 

