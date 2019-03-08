Advanced search

Doddington's annual carnival and sports day is tomorrow - here's everything you need to know!

PUBLISHED: 09:22 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:22 05 July 2019

Throwback to last year's Doddington Sports & Carnival Day. Picture: ALICE HOWARD.

It's almost time for Doddington's annual carnival and sports day - so here's what you can expect from the 2019 event.

The carnival committee volunteers are busy behind the scenes getting everything ready for tomorrow's main event.

This year's theme is Countries of the World and the fun kicks off early in the morning.

The procession leaves at 10.30am from The Three Tuns pub and therefore a road closure will be in place from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

After the procession the playing field opens at 1.30pm for a sports day with entertainment including circus training, bouncy castles, running races, a raffle, face painting and much more.

The main roads that will be closed are Primrose Hill, Newgate Street, New Street, High Street, Wimblington Road and Benwick Road. There will be a signed diversion for all traffic between these times.

Before the parade begins the winner of the fancy dress competition will be announced and the floats will be judged.

Donations are welcome on the day via collection buckets. the money will go towards next year's and future carnivals.

