Carnival lights up village as sports day marks 100 years

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:41 PM July 6, 2022
Doddington Carnival and Sports Day 2022

Doddington Carnival, which featured a performance from village hairdresser Tessa Davies as Tina Turner, returned for the first time in three years. The village sports day also marked its 100th year. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Organisers of a village carnival hope that next year’s spectacular can become “bigger and better” after returning for the first time in three years. 

Doddington Carnival brought colour, smiles and entertainment to the healthy crowds on July 2 as floats, including village hairdresser Tessa Davies as Tina Turner, paraded through the village. 

This year’s theme was ‘Anything Goes’ to mark 100 years of the Doddington sports day, which boasted children’s races, stalls and other sporting activities. 

Doddington Carnival and Sports Day 2022

Doddington Carnival and Sports Day 2022

Brett Rigby, secretary of Doddington Village Sports & Carnival Committee, said: “I think everyone was apprehensive but keen to get back to the good old days of enjoying the sunshine. 

“Attendance figures were slightly down on previous years, but the feedback we got was massively positive.” 

Leading the carnival parade was Isla McNulty, who has undergone treatment after being diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2020. 

And preparations for next year’s event on July 1, 2023 have already begun. 

I think the sooner we can get more information out there, that will affect turnout. 

“We’re always trying to make changes to make it bigger and better.” 

