Scarecrow display celebrates 75 years of Great Britain - from David Attenborough and Ed Sheeran to NHS Heroes and 1945 Land Girls

Doddington Village Sports & Carnival's ?75 Years of Great Britain?-themed scarecrow display has taken over the village with residents coming up with creative ways to look back on the country's history. From Ed Sheeran playing Glastonbury to Bill and Ben the Flowerpot Men and NHS Heroes. Picture: LUCY & ALICE HOWARD Archant

If you take a walk around Doddington village between now and July 5 you might spot a few famous faces.

The most recognisable is Ed Sheeran, who can be seen on Benwick Road gearing up for a performance that’s sure to cure the no-Glastonbury blues.

Then there’s Bill and Ben the Flower Pot Men on New Street and David Attenborough protecting a turtle in front of a ‘Save Our Planet’ banner in Brickmaker’s Arms Lane.

It’s all part of Doddington Village Sports & Carnival’s ‘75 Years of Great Britain’-themed scarecrow display, which is being held in place of this year’s carnival.

Therefore it’s not just celebrities and recognisable characters being celebrated. Instead, some of this country’s most important heroes have also made an appearance.

While a modern-day NHS Hero sits outside 14 Miller’s Close, some residents have taken a step back in time – recreating Children of Britain 1945-2020, a 1948 Nurse and a 1945 Land Girl.

The carnival, which would have been a celebration of 75 years since VE Day, was cancelled earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scarecrow trail map is available from the Doddington Carnival and Sports Committee Facebook page.

