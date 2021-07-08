News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Watch the moment thugs ‘ruin’ village carnival scarecrow display

Ben Jolley

Published: 2:18 PM July 8, 2021    Updated: 2:22 PM July 8, 2021
Two scarecrows that were part of a carnival display in Doddington were ruined overnight. 

- Credit: THE THREE TUNS

Thugs have been caught on camera ruining scarecrows that were part of a village carnival display.

The footage, which was caught on a nearby pub's CCTV, shows the young people going up to the scarerow before punching it and then running away.

Two scarecrows that were part of a carnival display in Doddington were ruined overnight.

- Credit: DODDINGTON CARNIVAL & SPORTS COMMITTTEE

The scarecrows are part of a display which is organised by the volunteer-run Doddington Carnival and Sports Committee

The committee said: "This is so disappointing to see and we hope this does not happen again." 

The owner of the pub who caught the suspects on his CCTV camera said: "Well done to the morons that did this to the scarecrows last night.

Two scarecrows that were part of a carnival display in Doddington were ruined overnight.

- Credit: DODDINGTON CARNIVAL & SPORTS COMMITTTEE

"They were walking from the direction of the clock tower at 11pm last night." 

The carnival team added: "The scarecrow display has been great again this year, so many thanks for all of the hard work, time and effort that has gone into building these.

"However it seems as though some people celebrated a little too hard last night and have decided to ruin two of the scarecrows in the village." 

Two scarecrows that were part of a carnival display in Doddington were ruined overnight.

- Credit: THE THREE TUNS


