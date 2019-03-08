Advanced search

Showers didn't spoil the fun at Doddington Carnival and Sports Day 2019

PUBLISHED: 11:48 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:22 09 July 2019

Hundreds of people turned out for the annual Doddington Carnival and Sports Day 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Garry Samuels

It might have rained but that didn't stop hundreds of people enjoying themselves at this year's Countries of the World themed Doddington Carnvial & Sports Day.

After a morning procession through the village there was an afternoon of sports and entertainment including circus training, bouncy castles, running races, a raffle and face painting.

Before the parade - which was led by this year's prince and princess Kieran Rush and Danielle Buxton - the winner of the fancy dress competition was announced and the floats were judged.

The organisers said: "On behalf of all the Doddington Village Sports and Carnival committee we would like to thank everyone for showing your support for making another brilliant carnival day," said the organisers.

"We didn't let the few showers ruin our day. The children's running races still went ahead and everyone who took part is a winner.

"Well done to all the children who participated, we hope to see you all again next year. We look forward to our next event of our family disco and presentation evening on September 7."

David Sneesby, who attended, said: "What a fantastic day, it was so nice to see every one enjoying themselves."

Andrew Wake added: "Let's keep this tradition going for our future generations to enjoy."

