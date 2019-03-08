Advanced search

Charity race night and hog roast in Doddington raises £1,207 for Magpas Air Ambulance charity

PUBLISHED: 08:35 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:35 12 September 2019

Doddington raised the stakes high and made it over the finish line on when a packed village hall of over 100 people supported this year's charity hog roast and race night to raise £1,207 for charity.

Once again MAGPAS were the chosen charity for the event, which was hosted by Doddington Short Mat Bowls Club (DSMBC), and two Magpas volunteers were welcomed as guests on the night.

Rob Elmore, chairman of the DSMBC, said: "The support from local businesses sponsoring and the local community attending the event made the evening a huge success.

"The organisers are proud to report that a record £1,207.53 was raised for the charity. MAGPAS are a local charity who provide life saving care by land or air whose mission is to save lives and reduce disability by taking specialist emergency medical care to patients in their moment of need.

"The nine scheduled races brought excitement around the hall as punters placed a bet on their horse and cheering as they made way to the finish line. The final auction race saw one lucky owner walk away with £107 on the final race of the evening.

"It's fantastic to see so many people enjoying themselves year on year at this event, some people won a few races and some were not so lucky but the feedback received suggests everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

"We really appreciate the support of our sponsors who along with everyone on the night helped us raise a fantastic amount of money for MAGPAS.

"A big thank you must go to Andy Rose and his team for providing the hog roast meal and to Dave Lines of Soar Valley Race Nights for bringing his expertise and hosting once again a fantastic night at the races

"The support of the following local businesses contributed the success and a big thank you must go to each and every one of them:

Race sponsors and winners

- Race 1 - East Coast Building & Maintenance Ltd - Winner: Stewart Finch

- Race 2 - Fields End Water - Winner: Vera Layton

- Race 3 - Coneywood Kennels - Winner: Bill Harrison

- Race 4 - Ian Gowler Consulting Ltd - Winner: Alan Jacobs

- Race 5 - Andy Rose BBQ's & Hog Roasts - Winner: Sandra King

- Race 6 - Bowls Bi-Us - Winner: Pauline Elmore

- Race 7 - The Three Tuns - Winner: Jill Francis

- Race 8 - Reflection Beauty by Charlotte - Winner: Joe Peters

- Auction race and table sponsor - S & L Ovens

- Race card sponsor - West Norfolk Print & Signs

- Main sponsor - Doddington Fish Bar

